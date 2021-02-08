Leading Through Black Excellence by APSU: Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center serves as A “Home Away From Home” for our students at APSU. The WNDAACC was established in 1991 and named after the first African American male graduate from Austin Peay State University in 1957.

We host multiple programs throughout the year. One of our most honorable programs pays homage to our first African American Female graduate, Hattie Walker Wilhoite.

This program honors outstanding African American women doing incredible work on and off-campus.

The APSU campus wouldn’t be what it is today without the Center.

The WNDAACC serves all of the students at APSU by programming to educate all students on African American heritage and culture. The center also serves the student population with one of our major programs – Tech Checkout.

We check out over 300 laptops and calculators for students to rent for the full semester, taking a huge financial burden off their shoulders. Programs such as the Achievers and Scholars Male Initiative is a program for African American males to find professional faculty/staff mentorship.

Programs like this help with the retention of our African American population, while also making sure that our majority of students leave the institution better and more culturally competent than when they came. Visit www.apsu.edu/aacc for information on our programs and the history of the Center.

The African American Cultural Center is amazing because it was something that was requested, and fought for, by the African American student, faculty, staff, and community population. That in itself is inspiring to our students.

The center is also available for rental from student organizations, which extends our reach to the students and community members we serve. The atmosphere is always welcoming to all, and you never know what you may learn from being in our “Home Away From Home!”

