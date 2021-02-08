Nashville Sounds have Limited Number of Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced a limited number of season ticket memberships are available for the 2021 season at First Horizon Park. With reduced capacity at the ballpark in 2021, only season ticket members are guaranteed to see Nashville Sounds Baseball in 2021.

Full-season (71 games), half-season (35 games) and partial-season (18 games) memberships are available for purchase in pod-style seating options of 2, 4, or 6, which follow all six-foot socially distanced guidelines provided by Metro Nashville Public Health.

“The 2021 baseball season at First Horizon Park will be a truly unique experience,” said Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse. “With limited capacity for all games, we fully expect 71 sellouts, and highly recommend anybody wishing to see Nashville Sounds baseball in 2021 to consider a season ticket membership.”

The health and safety of fans, players and staff remains the top priority at First Horizon Park. The Sounds will continue to work with both Metro Nashville Public Health and Major League Baseball concerning fan and player safety for the 2021 season. The implementation of a player safety buffer zone will restrict usage of seating areas closest to the playing field, dugouts, and bullpens.

Season ticket memberships provide families, businesses, and fans with the best seating options, gameday experience, amenities, and benefits First Horizon Park has to offer. Exclusive membership benefits include:

Significant savings – members receive up to 45% off single-game ticket prices.

– members receive up to 45% off single-game ticket prices. Free parking – members can save up to $1,000 on parking fees around First Horizon Park.

– members can save up to $1,000 on parking fees around First Horizon Park. Member events – exclusive invites to VIP events such as batting practice on the field.

– exclusive invites to VIP events such as batting practice on the field. Pro Shop discount – receive 15% off all purchases.

– receive 15% off all purchases. VIP Card – Enjoy discounts at select Germantown restaurants with special member card.

– Enjoy discounts at select Germantown restaurants with special member card. Member gifts – receive special Sounds-themed gifts throughout 2021.

– receive special Sounds-themed gifts throughout 2021. Exchange policy – enjoy generous flexibility for exchanging unused tickets.

– enjoy generous flexibility for exchanging unused tickets. Account management – dedicated private login for easy online ticket management.

– dedicated private login for easy online ticket management. Padded seats & seat backs – opt for extreme comfort in the Houchens Insurance Group Club, Club and Premium Section seats.

– opt for extreme comfort in the Houchens Insurance Group Club, Club and Premium Section seats. Guaranteed giveaway items – automatic Promo Club membership (Houchens Insurance Group Club only).

– automatic Promo Club membership (Houchens Insurance Group Club only). Brauer Lounge access – enjoy access to the climate-controlled Brauer Lounge in the Club Level (Club Level and Premium Sections only).

– enjoy access to the climate-controlled Brauer Lounge in the Club Level (Club Level and Premium Sections only). Meat-and-Three meal plan – enjoy the Meat-and-Three stand in the Brauer Lounge every game with this exclusive add-on that saves members 50% on concessions pricing (Club Level only).

The Nashville Sounds play at First Horizon Park. For more information on 2021 Season Ticket Memberships, call 615.690.4487, or e-mail *protected email* .

