Nashville Sounds have Limited Number of Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now
Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced a limited number of season ticket memberships are available for the 2021 season at First Horizon Park. With reduced capacity at the ballpark in 2021, only season ticket members are guaranteed to see Nashville Sounds Baseball in 2021.
Full-season (71 games), half-season (35 games) and partial-season (18 games) memberships are available for purchase in pod-style seating options of 2, 4, or 6, which follow all six-foot socially distanced guidelines provided by Metro Nashville Public Health.
“The 2021 baseball season at First Horizon Park will be a truly unique experience,” said Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse. “With limited capacity for all games, we fully expect 71 sellouts, and highly recommend anybody wishing to see Nashville Sounds baseball in 2021 to consider a season ticket membership.”
The health and safety of fans, players and staff remains the top priority at First Horizon Park. The Sounds will continue to work with both Metro Nashville Public Health and Major League Baseball concerning fan and player safety for the 2021 season. The implementation of a player safety buffer zone will restrict usage of seating areas closest to the playing field, dugouts, and bullpens.
Season ticket memberships provide families, businesses, and fans with the best seating options, gameday experience, amenities, and benefits First Horizon Park has to offer. Exclusive membership benefits include:
The Nashville Sounds play at First Horizon Park. For more information on 2021 Season Ticket Memberships, call 615.690.4487, or e-mail .
