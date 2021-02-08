State Farm offers Prevention Tips for Frozen Pipes

Nashville, TN – Many Tennessee homeowners could be threatened with property dangers this week that a quarter-million families experience each winter due to frozen pipes.

According to our most recent claims data from State Farm, the average insurance claim from damage related to frozen pipes was nearly $10, 250 in Tennessee.

The steps homeowners take this week could help prevent damage from the arctic-like temperatures hitting the area this week.

Frozen Pipes:

One-eighth-inch crack in a pipe can spray more than 250 gallons of water a day — ruining floors, carpets, furniture and irreplaceable personal belongings.

Pipes can freeze anywhere due to exposure from cracks or holes in siding or because of pipes being placed in outside walls with inadequate insulation.

Prevention:

Insulate exposed water pipes, such as those in crawl spaces, basements, or near outside walls.

Let the hot and cold faucets drip overnight and open cabinet doors to allow heat to get to uninsulated pipes under sinks on exterior walls.

Seal cracks and gaps that could bring in cold air with insulation or caulk. Check around dryer preventing, electrical wiring, doors, and windows nearest to exposed pipes.

