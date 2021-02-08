|
State Farm offers Prevention Tips for Frozen Pipes
Nashville, TN – Many Tennessee homeowners could be threatened with property dangers this week that a quarter-million families experience each winter due to frozen pipes.
According to our most recent claims data from State Farm, the average insurance claim from damage related to frozen pipes was nearly $10, 250 in Tennessee.
The steps homeowners take this week could help prevent damage from the arctic-like temperatures hitting the area this week.
Frozen Pipes:
Prevention:
