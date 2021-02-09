Montgomery County Health Department’s Vaccination, Testing Site moves to Governor’s Square Mall, Wednesday

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Health Department will move the location of the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination and testing site to the former SEARS location at Governor’s Square Mall, located at 2801 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, on February 10th, 2021.

In January 2021, health workers added COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccinations to their workflow at the current Civitan Park site off Bellamy Lane.

Although Montgomery County Government added trailers to help protect workers from adverse weather conditions, alternative locations have been sought for several months.

“Even with the trailers, we knew we needed a more permanent structure for the workers and those who are receiving vaccinations and testing. We’ve been working on negotiations with Cafaro for approximately eight weeks and we are grateful for this new location. Getting shots into the arms of Montgomery County residents is our greatest priority, so we are committed to doing whatever we can to minimize any risks,” stated Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

“Cafaro has been a great corporate citizen since they arrived with Governor’s Square Mall, and they continue to answer the call when needed,” Mayor Joe Pitts said. “This site should be ideal to increase the speed and volume of vaccinations, which is essential to our community, said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.”

Providing a site for vaccinations and testing at a more permanent structure allows healthcare workers and those receiving services to more efficiently administer and receive services. This location also safeguards the vaccinations against the possibility of being wasted because of inclement weather.

“Right now, there’s nothing more important than getting the community vaccinated, finally protected from this virus. We at Governor’s Square Mall are happy to do everything we can to help make that happen,” said Cafaro Company’s Director of Communications Joe Bell.

“I appreciate the team of people who have been working behind the scenes to find a fixed location for the vaccination and testing site. This is a win for everyone in our community,” added Mayor Durrett.

Anyone 70-and-older can register for a COVID-19 vaccination by doing the following:

Find Your Phase by visiting https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility/. Register for a Vaccination Appointment online at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/ for an appointment time to receive a vaccination through the county health department. Click Montgomery County on the map, click “Make an Appointment” to register, then enter the name and contact information to be notified of the appointment date, time and location as soon as the vaccine becomes available.

Individuals who do not have access to the internet should call 866.442.5301.

