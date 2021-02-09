Patchy Light Freezing Rain expected across Clarksville-Montgomery County Late Tonight

Tuesday, February 9th, 2021

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports patchy light freezing rain expected for Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding counties late Tuesday night. The low tonight will be 32 °F.

Patchy areas of light rain will move across the far northwestern portions of the mid-state overnight. With temperatures expected to drop to just below freezing by sunrise, the light rain will turn to light freezing rain. Amounts should average around a few hundredths of an inch.

Though these amounts are light, bridges and overpasses could develop slick spots as we approach sunrise.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive with caution.

The high Wednesday will be around 39 °F. Wednesday night, the temperature is expected to be 30 °F.

Stay tuned for forecast updates on this evolving weather system.

Freezing rain. Ice accumulations of one-tenth to greater than one-quarter of an inch possible.

From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

Impacts: Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be very dangerous. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, and Houston County.

