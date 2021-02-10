APSU Men’s Basketball hosts UT Martin Thursday afternoon

Austin Peay (11-8 | 7-6 OVC) vs. UT Martin (7-11 | 5-9 OVC)

Thursday, February 11th, 2021 | 3:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – After losing on a buzzer-beater in Martin Tennessee on Monday night, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team will have a chance to exact its revenge Thursday afternoon when UT Martin visits the Dunn Center.

The game has been moved up to a 3:00pm tipoff due to the potential for inclement weather in the Clarksville area.

About the UT Martin Skyhawks

It has been a difficult season for the Skyhawks, beginning with the untimely passing of head coach Anthony Stewart at the age of 50 on November 15th. The Skyhawks have dealt not only with the loss of a beloved leader but COVID-19 Coronavirus testing protocols have left them without a complete roster for the entirety of the season; between a pause in December and other protocols, only three Skyhawks have played all 17 games for UT Martin in 2020-21.

The Skyhawks are young–only center Hannes Polla is a senior–and still finding their cohesion as a unit. Of the four Skyhawks remaining from last season’s roster, only Eman Sertovic started more than eight games and one of the four, Ajani Kennedy, sat out due to the NCAA’s transfer rules.

This lack of experience together would lead one to believe the Skyhawks would struggle in close games, but the opposite has been true; in games decided by two possessions or less, UT Martin is 5-0 this season, including Saturday’s comeback win at Tennessee Tech and Monday’s buzzer-beater against the Govs.

The two players who have been most consistent for interim head coach Montez Robinson are a pair of newcomers. Junior forward Cameron Holden from Gulf Coast State College leads the Skyhawks in scoring (14.1 ppg) and rebounding (7.3 rpg) while College of Central Florida product Jaron Williams has come on like a freight train the last few weeks, averaging 17.3 ppg over his last six.

In Monday’s outing, the APSU Govs grabbed 16 offensive rebounds and the Skyhawks secured just 19 defensive boards, with Taylor snaring eight by himself and Mike Peake adding three on the offensive glass.

Austin Peay’s Last Game Against UT Martin

If it feels like it just happened, that’s because it did. Monday night, the APSU Govs rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit in Martin to take a late lead, helped by four in double figures led by Tai’Reon Joseph (18 points).

However, Ajani Kennedy hit a stepback three as time expired to hand the Skyhawks a 76-75 win to stun the APSU Govs in the Elam Center.

Keep An Eye On

A win would be Austin Peay State University’s fourth straight home victory against the Skyhawks.

Austin Peay State University is 8-0 this season when outshooting its opponent and 8-0 this season when holding its opponent below 45 percent shooting.

Monday, Taylor became the first player in program history to earn Oscar Robertson Trophy Player of the Week from the United States Basketball Writers Association.

Sophomore Carlos Paez has stepped up in all facets over the last couple of months. He’s hitting 48.8 percent (21-for-43) from three over his last 11 games, has hit 16 straight free-throws dating back to January 2nd, and is posting a sterling 5.5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio in his last four outings.

Jordyn Adams is averaging 12.7 points over his last nine since returning to action.

The APSU Govs have forced at least 10 turnovers in 23 straight games dating back to last season.

With a start, Taylor would break his tie with Western Kentucky’s Taveion Hollingsworth and become the nation’s active leader with 120 straight starts; Hollingsworth and the Hilltoppers aren’t scheduled to play again until Friday.

Despite missing Monday’s game against the Skyhawks, sophomore Alec Woodard is still hitting 50.0 percent (8-for-16) from three in his last four games.

Sophomore Mike Peake continues to impress; he’s hit at least 60 percent from the floor in 10 of 19 games this season, including 64.9 percent (48-for-74) from the floor in his last 11 games.

Milestone Watch—Career: Terry Taylor needs seven free-throws to pass Doug Stamper (1961-64) for sixth all-time in made freebies.

Paez needs two assists to become the 22nd player in program history with 200 assists in his career.

APSU Govs in the time of COVID-19

For the 2020-21 season, Austin Peay State University athletics will allow approximately 35 percent capacity in the Dunn Center for home basketball events. There will be no lower bowl seating for fans during the season. The lower level will be limited to players, coaches, and game-day support staff only. Seats will be assigned to create a buffer between groups to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Students seating will be located in sections AA-BB for both men’s and women’s games. Masks or facial coverings are required to enter the Dunn Center. They must remain in place at all times unless eating or drinking. Failure to comply with any of these measures, by fans or media, could result in immediate expulsion from the arena.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance a game will not come to fruition or something else will pop up first. Be sure to monitor LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayMBB on Twitter for the latest updates.

