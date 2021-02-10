Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Marsha Blackburn comments on Senate Vote on Constitutionality of Impeachment Trial

February 10, 2021 | Print This Post
 

U.S. SenateWashington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R—Tenn.) released the following statement after voting to dismiss the sole impeachment article before the Senate.

“Today’s impeachment trial is being staged for partisan political purposes as millions of families struggle to find jobs and make ends meet,” said Senator Blackburn. “Congressional Democrats are opening up a Pandora’s box and wasting tax dollars and legislative time in the process. This will not help rebuild trust with the American people.”

Senator Marsha Blackburn.

Senator Marsha Blackburn.


Sections

Politics

Topics

, , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      February 2021
      S M T W T F S
       123456
      78910111213
      14151617181920
      21222324252627
      28  