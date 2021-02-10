Marsha Blackburn comments on Senate Vote on Constitutionality of Impeachment Trial

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R—Tenn.) released the following statement after voting to dismiss the sole impeachment article before the Senate.

“Today’s impeachment trial is being staged for partisan political purposes as millions of families struggle to find jobs and make ends meet,” said Senator Blackburn. “Congressional Democrats are opening up a Pandora’s box and wasting tax dollars and legislative time in the process. This will not help rebuild trust with the American people.”

Sections

Topics