Montgomery County gives tips for Winter Weather Conditions

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency has some suggestions to guide residents of Montgomery County through harsh winter weather conditions.

If you experience a power failure, be sure to contact Clarksville Department of Electricity (CDE) if you live inside the City limits and Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) if you live outside the city limits.

When using an alternate heat source such as a fireplace, wood stove, or kerosene heater, make sure your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working.

All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside and generators should always be placed outdoors and never inside a residence. Fire extinguishers should always full and in a location that is easy to access.

A flashlight with extra batteries, a battery-powered radio, and a fully charged cell phone are all items that are beneficial for safety and convenience during inclement weather conditions.

To prepare a vehicle for winter weather conditions, be sure to check the tire pressure, keep a full tank of gas, keep booster cables and a first aid kit in the vehicle and check your wiper blades. Also, be sure to increase your distance behind other vehicles by eight to 10 additional seconds because of the possibility of slippery road and bridge conditions.

“We have seen many sad and unfortunate events happen to people in our community through the years – often because basic preventive and safety measures were not implemented. Please help those of us who work in health and public safety to keep you safe by following the basic steps that are needed to prevent fires as well as other accidents during this time,” said Director of Emergency Management Services Ed Baggett.

