Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrests Brett Badgett for Rape

Clarksville, TN – A former Jail Corporal with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has been taken into custody following an indictment from the February Grand Jury.

Brett Badgett, 36, has been charged with two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape. Bond set at $75,000.

The indictment stems from a complaint received by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on January 20th, 2021 of an incident that occurred in July 2012.

During the course of the investigation, evidence was sufficient to seek an indictment.

Badgett was hired on September 24th, 2012.

He was placed on administrative leave on January 21st, 2021 pending the outcome of the investigation.

He was terminated on February 9th, 2021.

“We have a duty and responsibility to thoroughly investigate criminal complaints regardless of who it involves,” said Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson. “As with any case, our focus moving forward will be to protect the integrity of the case while doing everything that we can to ensure accountability for the victim.”

