Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball play UT Martin at Dunn Center, Thursday night

Austin Peay (10-5 | 8-3 OVC) vs. UT Martin (12-4 | 11-2 OVC)

Thursday, February 11th, 2021 | 6:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – After picking up a shorthanded win last time out, Austin Peay State University women’s basketball has a quick turnaround as they are set to welcome league-leading UT Martin Thursday, February 11th, 2020 for a 6:00pm contest in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Thursday’s battle between the Govs and Skyhawks features the top two teams in the Ohio Valley Conference based on conference winning percentage.

The Skyhawks lead the league with an 11-2 record in OVC action and the Governors are in command of second place with an 8-3 mark in league play.

The women’s contest against UT Martin was originally scheduled for 4:30pm but was moved back to 6:00pm when the men’s game between the Governors and Skyhawks was rescheduled for 3:00pm, Thursday.

After Austin Peay takes on UT Martin, the Govs will then host Southeast Missouri for a 1:00pm, Saturday showdown in the Dunn Center. Then it’s a quick one-game road trip for the Governors, who will play a 5:00pm, Monday contest at Morehead State.

About the UT Martin Skyhawks

After receiving 32 of 37 available first place votes and being tabbed to win the OVC in both the Coaches/SIDs Preseason Poll and the Media Poll, UT Martin leads the league with an 11-2 mark in conference play. Led by 12th-year head coach Kevin McMillan, the Skyhawks are 12-4 overall this season and have the OVC’s best scoring offense (70.7 ppg).

The Skyhawks also lead the OVC in field-goal percentage (46.7%), three-point percentage (36.6%), assists (17 apg), and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.2).

On the court UT Martin is led by the reigning OVC Player of the Year, Chelsey Perry, who ranks fifth in the NCAA in scoring (25.7 ppg) this season — she is the only player in the OVC averaging more than 20 points per game. Perry leads the OVC in field-goal percentage (52%), she also ranks fourth in the league free-throw percentage (81.9%) and blocked shots (1.9 per game), fifth in rebounding (8 rpg), and ninth in three-pointers made per game (1.8).

Perry has been named the OVC Player of the Week five times this season and was recently named to the 2021 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Midseason Watch List; however, she did not play in any of UT Martin’s three games last week

2019-20 First-Team All-OVC selection Maddie Waldrop has come on as of late for the Skyhawks; she was averaging 3.8 points per game before the first meeting with the Govs on Jan. 14, where she broke out for a then season-high 21 points. Now averaging 8.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, Waldrop dropped a season-high 22 points last time out against Tennessee Tech.

Austin Peay/ UT Martin Series History

This is the 86th meeting in a series that dates back to 1976; Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series, 43-42.

Earlier in the season, UT Martin handed Austin Peay its first loss in Ohio Valley Conference play, as the APSU Govs fell to the Skyhawks, 69-53, on January 14th in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center. The Governors outscored UT Martin in the final period, but a 17-point halftime deficit was too much to overcome.

Shay-Lee Kirby sparked the Austin Peay State University offense, scoring all 13 of her points in the second half, with 11 of those points coming in the final ten minutes of the contest. Kirby was a perfect 3-3 from three-point range in the fourth quarter.

Kasey Kidwell was the only other Governor in double figures, scoring 10 points while going 4-6 from the charity stripe. Freshman Nina De Leon Negron led the Govs with 6 rebounds and 3 assists, she also chipped in 6 points in the contest.

Chelsey Perry led UT Martin with a 32-point, 11-rebound double-double, she also blocked a pair of shots. Maddie Waldrop also broke out for 21 points and 6 rebounds, while Dasia Young grabbed 9 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

APSU Notably

Based on conference winning percentage, UT Martin and Austin Peay State University sit in first and second place, respectively, in the 2020-21 Ohio Valley Conference standings.

After a season-long 15 day hiatus, Austin Peay picked up a win in its first game since January 25th when they beat Tennessee State, 58-45, on Tuesday, February 9th.

With just eight players available against Tennessee State, the shorthanded Govs managed to outrebound the Lady Tigers, 50-30, and amassed a 17-7 advantage on the offensive glass.

Tahanee Bennell posted her career’s first double-double last time out against Tennessee State, scoring 12 points and grabbing a career-high 11 rebounds.

Bennell joined D’Shara Booker, who recorded her first double-double (10 pts./10 reb.) against Jacksonville State, January 23rd, as the only two current Govs with a double-double in their Austin Peay State University careers.

After going 9-9 and 4-4 from the floor against Murray State and Tennessee State, respectively, Booker has made 14-straight field goals dating back to the fourth quarter against Jacksonville State.

Nationally Austin Peay State University ranks 13th in three-pointers made per game (9.2), 17th in three-pointers attempted (438), and 23rd in three-pointers made (138) — the Govs also lead the OVC in all three stats.

The Governors are averaging 8.9 steals per game, which ranks second in the OVC. Austin Peay State University has recorded double-digit steals in six games this season, including 10 steals last time out against TSU.

Maggie Knowles leads the OVC and ranks 17th nationally in three-pointers made per game (3); she also ranks fourth in the OVC in three-pointers made (36) and three-point percentage (33.6%).

APSU in the time of COVID-19

For the 2020-21 season, Austin Peay State University athletics will allow approximately 35 percent capacity in the Dunn Center for home basketball events. There will be no lower bowl seating for fans during the season. The lower level will be limited to players, coaches, and game-day support staff only. Seats will be assigned to create a buffer between groups to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Student seating will be located in sections AA-BB for both men’s and women’s games. Masks or facial coverings are required to enter the Dunn Center. They must remain in place at all times unless eating or drinking.

