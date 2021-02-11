|
City of Clarksville offices to open at 10:00am Thursday
Clarksville leaders continue to monitor weather, roads
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville City Government offices will open at 10:00am on Thursday, February 11th, 2021, and City officials will continue to monitor winter weather conditions.
City Public Safety and Utility departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.
City of Clarksville Department leaders manage staffing to provide proper manpower levels to support operational needs.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued an Ice Storm Warning for the area until 6:00pm Thursday.
Clarksville Street Department reported at 5:15am that City streets and roads were wet, but no significant ice had accumulated. Some salt had been spread on hilly areas, and crews were monitoring conditions and prepared to spread salt and brine as needed.
