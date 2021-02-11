City of Clarksville offices to remain closed, Thursday

Clarksville leaders react to the threat of Hazardous Weather

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville Government offices will remain closed Thursday, February 11th, 2021.

Earlier, officials had announced Clarksville City offices would open at 10:00am Thursday, but a decision was made about 9:15am to stay closed because of threats that a continuing winter storm could bring ice and hazardous travel conditions to the area.

City Public Safety and Utility departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.

City of Clarksville Department leaders manage staffing to provide proper manpower levels to support operational needs.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued an Ice Storm Warning for the area until 6:00pm Thursday. Forecast details are at http://bit.ly/3rDyIAI.

Clarksville Street Department reported at 9:45am that City streets and roads were wet, but no significant ice had accumulated. Some salt had been spread on hilly areas and bridges, and crews were monitoring conditions and prepared to spread more salt and brine as needed.

