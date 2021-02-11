Light Freeze rain possible tonight for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports some freezing drizzle may be possible across Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee late this afternoon, Thursday, February 11th, and tonight.

With roads that continue to be wet this afternoon through tonight as temperatures remain or fall to below freezing, patches of ice may form on roads, especially secondary non-treated roads. Please exercise caution while driving on area roadways through tonight.

Reports of scattered and light freezing drizzle continue this evening across portions of Middle Tennessee.

Temperatures range from the mid-30s to the upper 20s now and are expected to fall into the 20s overnight.

Low-level moisture remaining over the area will allow for patches of freezing drizzle to persist overnight. Thus, untreated surfaces, such as sidewalks and some roadways, may experience a light glazing of ice by Friday morning. This will be especially true in locations of higher elevation.

In addition, fog is possible across the Mid State through mid-morning Friday. On the Cumberland Plateau, this fog may become dense. With temperatures below 32 degrees, freezing fog is possible. This will add to any concern of slick conditions overnight into Friday morning.

Chances for freezing rain will return late Friday night into Saturday morning, mainly for areas west of Cumberland Plateau Region.

Another round of wintry mix will be possible Monday through early Tuesday. Snow accumulations will be possible.

Another round of wintry mix will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday. Snow accumulations will be possible.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

