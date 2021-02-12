City of Clarksville offices to close for Presidents Day, Monday

CTS buses will be running usual routes

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will be closed Monday, February 15th, 2021 to observe Presidents Day.

Presidents Day, officially Washington’s Birthday is a federal holiday observed on the third Monday of February in honor of the first U.S. President, George Washington, who was born on February 22nd.

The holiday also informally honors the 16th U.S. President, Abraham Lincoln, born on February 12th, and sometimes all U.S. presidents.

City of Clarksville public safety departments will be on duty Monday as usual and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Transit Service buses will operate Monday, but the administration offices will be closed.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed Monday, February 15th. In the event of a gas, water, or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line,931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature, will be operational. Customer service center payment drop boxes at 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard and 2215 Madison Street are available at any hour.

CDE Lightband offices will be closed Monday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for service and bill paying information.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Tuesday, February 16th for regularly scheduled hours.

