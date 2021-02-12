|
Montgomery County Government Offices to close Monday for Presidents’ Day
Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will be closed Monday, February 15th, 2021 in observance of Presidents’ Day.
All Montgomery County offices will reopen on Tuesday, February 16th, during normal operating hours.
