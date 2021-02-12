Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Government Offices to close Monday for Presidents’ Day

February 12, 2021
 

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will be closed Monday, February 15th, 2021 in observance of Presidents’ Day.

All Montgomery County offices will reopen on Tuesday, February 16th, during normal operating hours.

President's Day.


