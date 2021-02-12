Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrests Six for Trailer Thefts

Clarksville, TN – Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) have arrested six men in connection to multiple trailer thefts that occurred in Montgomery County.

The thefts occurred in four different areas; Dover Road, Lafayette Road, Industrial Boulevard, and Oak Plains Road between December 2020 and January 2021. While investigating the trailer thefts an additional $90,000 in stolen property was also recovered. These items included stolen vehicles, ATVs, and other trailers that were stolen from Montgomery County, Davidson County, and Cheatham County in Tennessee and Trigg County, and Christian County in Kentucky.

The following people were taken into custody:

Seki Sanchez

Name: Seki Sanchez

Arrest Date: 12/11/2020

Charges: Felony Theft

Bond: $20,000

Brian Joyce

Name: Brian Joyce

Arrest Date: 1/2/2021

Charges: Felony Theft

Bond: $10,000

Jeremy Shivers

Name: Jeremy Shivers

Arrest Date: 12/28/2020

Charges: Felony Theft, DOSL/DORL, Two Out of County Warrants

Bond: $11,000

Jonathan Hunter

Name: Jonathan Hunter

Arrest Date: 12/28/2020

Charges: Two Counts of Theft of Auto

Bond: $35,000

Johnathan Askew

Name: Johnathan Askew

Arrest Date: 1/2/2021

Charges: Child Restraint, DUI, Felony Theft, Reckless Driving

Bond: $20,000

Daniel Brinkley

Name: Daniel Brinkley

Arrest Date: 1/31/2021

Charges: Felony Theft

Bond: $5,000

“It does not appear that these cases are related but this does show just how prevalent these trailer thefts are all around us,” said Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson. “I would definitely encourage anyone who owns a utility or any other kind of bumper pull-type trailer to secure it in a way that discourages thieves.”

“Criminals are watching and can quickly take your property away from you before you know it. Our investigators have been doing an outstanding job in solving and making arrests on these cases,” said Fuson. “But when it comes to also recovering the property that was taken in our county along with stolen property from our neighboring counties, that’s a grand slam in my book.”

Anyone with information on any of these crimes or witnesses any suspicious activity can call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 931-648-0611 or submit a tip with the MoCoInfo App, or call 911.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

Sections

Topics