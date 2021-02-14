APSU Women’s Tennis match at Chattanooga postponed

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis match scheduled for 12:00pm, Sunday at Chattanooga has been postponed due to impending winter weather.

The match against the Mocs will be rescheduled for a later date.

The Governors now turn their attention to a 2:00pm, February 20th match against Carson-Newman in Knoxville.

Be sure to check LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayWTN on Twitter for the latest news and schedule updates.

