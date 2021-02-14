Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

APSU Women’s Tennis match at Chattanooga postponed

February 14, 2021 | Print This Post
 

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis match scheduled for 12:00pm, Sunday at Chattanooga has been postponed due to impending winter weather.

Ausitn Peay State University Sports Schedule Change. (APSU)

The match against the Mocs will be rescheduled for a later date.

The Governors now turn their attention to a 2:00pm, February 20th match against Carson-Newman in Knoxville.

Be sure to check LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayWTN on Twitter for the latest news and schedule updates.


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives