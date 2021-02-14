Austin Peay State University Men Tennis comes up short against IUPUI

Evansville, IN – After dropping the doubles point and the first two singles matches to go final, Austin Peay State University men’s tennis battled back to tie their match with IUPUI at 3-3 with just one singles match left on the court; but the Governors comeback came up short and they fell to the Jaguars, 4-3, Saturday at the Evansville Tennis Center.

IUPUI grabbed an early advantage, as the Jaguars knocked off Christian Edison and Thiago Nogueira in the No. 3 doubles bout to start the match. The No. 1 doubles match was the next to-go final, with the Jaguars beating Frederic Schlossmann and Anton Damberg to claim the doubles point.

With the doubles point already decided, the No. 2 doubles match was left unfinished with Oliver Andersson and Jacob Lorino trailing, 5-4.

In singles action the No. 2 and No. 6 matches were the first to go on the board, with Schlossmann and Nogueira falling to give IUPUI a 3-0 lead. The Governors comeback attempt started in the No. 5 match, where Lorino knocked off IUPUI’s Blessing Benibo to pick up his first match win of the season and get the Governors on the scoreboard.

With the match still in reach, Andersson and Damberg picked up their season’s first match wins in the No. 3 and No. 4 singles tilts, respectively, to tie the match at 3 with just the No. 1 singles duel left to play. However, the Govs comeback ran out of steam and Edison fell to Ethan Mardanus-Budiono in a hard-fought third-set tiebreaker.

Results

Doubles

1. Alex Jochim/Colton Morehart (IUPUI) def. Frederic Schlossmann/Anton Damberg (APSU) 6-4

2. Ethan Mardanus-Budio/Sean Bailey (IUPUI) def. Oliver Andersson/Jacob Lorino (APSU) 5-4

3. Blessing Benibo/Eric Hollingsworth (IUPUI) def. Christian Edison/ Thiago Nogueira (APSU) 6-3

Order of Finish: 3,1

1. Ethan Mardanus-Budio (IUPUI) def. Christian Edison (APSU) 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3)

2. Alex Jochim (IUPUI) def. Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) 6-3, 6-0

3. Oliver Andersson(APSU) def. Sean Bailey (IUPUI) 6-1, 7-6 (7-5)

4. Anton Damberg (APSU) def. Colton Morehart (IUPUI) 4-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-1

5. Jacob Lorino (APSU) def. Blessing Benibo (IUPUI) 6-3, 6-2

6. Eric Hollingsworth (IUPUI) def. Thiago Nogueira (APSU) 6-3, 6-1

Order of Finish: 2, 6, 5, 3, 4, 1

Next Up For Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis



Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will take a few days to regroup before playing a 1:00pm, February 20th match at Carson-Newman. The Eagles are 1-2 to start the season and will not take the court again before their showdown with the Govs.

Sections

Topics