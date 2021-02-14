|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
U.S. President Joe Biden’s Letter to Speaker of House of Representatives, President of the Senate about Coup in Burma
Washington, D.C. – Dear Madam Speaker: (Dear Madam President:)
Pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) (IEEPA), I hereby report that I have issued an Executive Order (the “order”) declaring a national emergency with respect to the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States posed by the situation in Burma.
The order responds to the February 1st, 2021, coup in Burma by targeting the military and its leaders, their business interests, and their close family members.
The order holds to account those responsible for unjustly arresting and detaining government leaders, politicians, human rights defenders, journalists, and religious leaders; rejecting the will of the people of Burma as expressed in elections held in November 2020; and undermining the country’s democratic transition and the rule of law.
The order would authorize the blocking of property and interests in property of any foreign person determined by the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State:
In addition, the order suspends entry into the United States of any noncitizen determined to meet one or more of the above criteria.
I have delegated to the Secretary of the Treasury the authority, in consultation with the Secretary of State, to take such actions, including the promulgation of rules and regulations, and to employ all powers granted to the President by IEEPA as may be necessary to carry out the purposes of the order.
I have delegated to the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of Homeland Security, the authority to implement the order as it applies to visas. I have delegated to the Secretary of Homeland Security, in consultation with the Secretary of State, the authority to implement the order as it applies to the entry into the United States of noncitizens.
All executive departments and agencies are directed to take all appropriate measures within their authority to carry out the provisions of the order.
I am enclosing a copy of the Executive Order I have issued.
Sincerely,
JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.
SectionsPolitics
TopicsBurma, Executive Order, Joe Biden, U.S. President, Unied States, Washington D.C.
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.