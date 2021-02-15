Austin Peay State University Basketball’s Terry Taylor named OVC Player of the Week

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball senior forward Terry Taylor has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday, February 15th.

Taylor shared the award with Belmont’s Grayson Murphy, marking the 17th time in his career he’s taken at least a share of the league Player of the Week honor. It’s his fifth Player of the Week this season.

Taylor tossed up three double-doubles for the Govs last week, boosting both his scoring and rebounding averages into the national top-10. After a loss at UT Martin Monday night (where Taylor had 17 points and 12 rebounds), he put up 16 and 11 in the rematch win against the Skyhawks on Thursday. He capped his week with a 32-point, 14-rebound explosion against Southeast Missouri—the 11th 30-point, 12-rebound appearance in his 121-game career.

The Bowling Green Kentucky native leads the OVC in scoring (21.7 ppg), rebounding (11.0 rpg), offensive rebounds (5.0 orpg) and minutes (37.0 mpg). During the first UT Martin contest last week, he passed Eastern Kentucky’s Nick Mayo for fifth in league history in scoring; he’s less than five points away from passing Morehead State’s Ricky Minard to move into the top-four.

