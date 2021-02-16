APSU Men’s Basketball travels to Southeast Missouri, Tuesday

Austin Peay (13-8 | 9-6 OVC) at Southeast Missouri (7-14 | 5-10 OVC)

Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 | 6:00pm CT

Cape Girardeau, MO | Show Me Center

Clarksville, TN – After back-to-back contests against UT Martin, The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team will have double dates against Southeast Missouri, with the second coming Tuesday, February 16th at the Show Me Center. Tip-off is at 6:00pm.

The Govs have not lost at the Show Me Center since 2015 and look to remain unbeaten against the Redhawks during head coach Matt Figger‘s tenure.

Terry Taylor should be able to help on that front—in seven career games against Southeast Missouri, he’s averaging 22.3 points on 55.7 percent shooting from the floor, 34.5 percent from three, and 75.7 percent at the line, with 10.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks per game when lining up across from the Redhawks.

About the Southeast Missouri Redhawks

If Southeast Missouri is going to up-end the Governors, they’ll have to do it by controlling the glass when Austin Peay State University has the ball; the Redhawks do a better job than any team in the Ohio Valley Conference of limiting their opponents to one look per possession, pulling down nearly 80 percent of defensive rebounding opportunities to lead the league.

But the APSU Govs haul in 36.1 percent of offensive rebounding opportunities and have the offensive rebounding savant that is Terry Taylor in their corner–in Saturday’s outing, the junior grabbed six offensive boards.

The Redhawks possess good size, with eight players standing 6-5 or taller. They also have plenty of veterans in the lineup, with four seniors and six juniors on the roster. And their record belies how close they have been against so many opponents, with three overtime losses and two one-possession losses to UT Martin, including a buzzer-beater by the Skyhawks Eden Holt on December 18th, 2020.

Last time out, Eric Reed Jr. got hot for Southeast Missouri and poured in 21 points on 9-for-16 shooting. However, he was the only Redhawk in double figures; aside from Reed Jr., the rest of the SEMO lineup hit just 3-for-13 beyond the arc against the Govs on Saturday. Southeast Missouri will rely on Nana Akenten, who was limited to just 23 minutes on Saturday, to supply some secondary playmaking to complement Reed Jr. and Chris Harris at the tip of the spear.

Austin Peay’s Last Game Against Southeast Missouri

You’ll probably remember it–it was last Saturday, when the Govs defeated Southeast Missouri 78-63 in the Dunn Center behind a 32-point, 14-rebound night from Terry Taylor. The APSU Govs hassled the Redhawks into 21 turnovers and held a double-digit lead the entirety of the second half to earn their eighth straight victory against Southeast Missouri–the longest winning streak for either program in rivalry history.

Keep An Eye On

A win would be Austin Peay State University’s ninth in a row against Southeast Missouri.

Austin Peay State University is now averaging 19.4 points off turnover over its last seven games. The Govs also have forced their opponents into at least 10 turnovers in 25 straight games.

Taylor’s next start will break his tie with Western Kentucky’s Taveion Hollingsworth for the longest active starts streak in Division I at 122 games.

Sophomore Carlos Paez has now made 27 straight free throws dating back to January 2nd. He’s also at 49.0 percent (25-for-51) from three over his last 13 games.

Freshman Tai’Reon Joseph is scoring 14.7 points on 51.6 percent shooting over his last three games.

When the APSU Govs have won, they’ve been hot from three. Austin Peay has hit 38.0 percent from three, with an average of 7.7 per game, as opposed to a 30.5 percent mark at just 6.6 makes in losses.

Sophomore Mike Peake has stayed hot, hitting 64.6 percent (55-for-87) from the floor in his last 13 games.

The APSU Govs are 10-0 when outshooting their opponent and 10-0 when holding the opponent below 45 percent from the floor this season.

Milestone Watch—Career: Terry Taylor needs 18 shot attempts to take the school career record. He’s also 10 three-pointers from moving into the career top-10 and one free-throw to break his tie with Jim Beshears and take sole possession of fifth all-time in career free-throws made.

Milestone Watch—OVC: Taylor needs four points to pass Ricky Minard (Morehead State, 2000-04) for fourth all-time in league history in scoring.

APSU Govs in the time of COVID-19

For the 2020-21 season, Austin Peay State University athletics will allow approximately 35 percent capacity in the Dunn Center for home basketball events. There will be no lower bowl seating for fans during the season. The lower level will be limited to players, coaches, and game-day support staff only. Seats will be assigned to create a buffer between groups to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Students seating will be located in sections AA-BB for both men’s and women’s games. Masks or facial coverings are required to enter the Dunn Center. They must remain in place at all times unless eating or drinking. Failure to comply with any of these measures, by fans or media, could result in immediate expulsion from the arena.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance a game will not come to fruition or something else will pop up first. Be sure to monitor LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayMBB on Twitter for the latest updates.

