Clarksville-Montgomery County remains under Winter Storm Watch until Thursday night
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee beginning Wednesday, January 17th at 3:00pm and continuing until Thursday night at 6:00pm.
Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations around one-tenth of an inch are possible.
Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Hazardous Travel Conditions Continuing Through Tonight Into Wednesday Morning Rush Hour
Road conditions have improved on many main treated roadways.
However, with lows expected in the low to mid-teens tonight, residual moisture on area roadways, especially secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses, will more than likely quickly turn to black ice as early evening hours progress and remain black ice throughout nighttime hours.
These patches of hard-to-see ice more than likely will last through the Wednesday morning rush hour commute too.
Please exercise caution while traveling on roadways across the mid-state region. Slow down, leave plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of you, and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Remember, travelers can access road conditions across Tennessee by dialing 5 1 1.
Counties Affected
Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.
