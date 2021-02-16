Fort Donelson National Battlefield Closed Tuesday Following Winter Storm

Dover, TN – Fort Donelson National Battlefield is closed today, Tuesday, February 16th, 2021.

A winter storm Monday night thru yesterday brought snow and sleet, resulting in hazardous road conditions throughout the region.

This closure is for the units of the Fort Donelson National Battlefield in Stewart County, Tennessee, and the Fort Heiman Unit in Calloway County, Kentucky.

Regional officials are discouraging travel at this time.

Those venturing out should be prepared for the conditions, drive with extreme caution, and dress appropriately for the low temperatures/subzero wind chills.

Updates to Fort Donelson road conditions operations status will be posted on the park webpage www.nps.gov/fodo and on its Facebook page www.facebook.com/fortdonelsonnps

Sections

Topics