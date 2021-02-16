Hazardous Travel continues for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service reports hazardous travel continues tonight through Tuesday for Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas.

As snow, sleet, and freezing rain move out of the area this evening and overnight, cold temperatures will keep area roads slick, and travel will remain dangerous across the mid-state.

Cold temperatures will continue through the day Tuesday, with high temperatures only in the low to mid-20s with cloudy skies.

This will keep travel hazardous for most of the area through the day Tuesday, and even overnight into the early part of the day Wednesday on untreated roads.

If you can stay home, do so, but if you must travel, use caution, take your time, and allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Wind Chill Advisory

A wind chill advisory is in effect for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee tonight until 9:00am Tuesday morning.

Very cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero are possible.

The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Use caution while traveling outside, wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Another round of wintry weather is expected Wednesday night and Thursday with ice and snow accumulations possible.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Maury County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

