Loaves and Fishes to open New Facility on March 1st

Loaves and FishesClarksville, TN – On Monday, March 1st, 2021, the doors of the new Loaves and Fishes facility, at 825 Crossland Avenue, will officially open for Grab-N-Go Lunch Service.

The much-anticipated new facility features an expansive dining space to serve up to 250 guests at a time.

For the past year, the Loaves and Fishes board and staff have worked tirelessly to design a building that fulfills every possible need.

Clients will have a waiting area complete with coffee service, electronics charging stations, restrooms, and shower facilities.

During the past two weeks, a flurry of volunteers representing Austin Peay State University, Fort Campbell, local churches, and many other organizations descended on the new facility, sorting boxes and cans that now line up like soldiers on shelves, patiently awaiting the chance to provide nourishment to Clarksville’s hungry.

For more information on all the services Loaves and Fishes provides the community, visit https://loavesandfishestn.org, email , or visit https://www.facebook.com/LoavesandFishesTN.


