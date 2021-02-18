Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball rolls over SIU Edwardsville, 66-40

Clarksville, TN – In recent years Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball has become known for its electric three-point shooting ability, but tonight the Governors attacked the inside of the SIU Edwardsville defense and scored 40 points in the paint on their way to a 66-40 win over the Cougars, Thursday, in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Once again it was D’Shara Booker who led the Austin Peay State University (11-7, 9-5) offense, the redshirt sophomore went 8-9 from the floor and scored a team-high 16 points in the post.

Booker also led the Governors on the glass for the third-straight game, pulling down a team-high 6 rebounds against SIUE (6-15, 3-13)

After trading buckets to start the game, Austin Peay State University went on a 7-0 run that was capped off with a Shay-Lee Kirby three-pointer to give the Govs an early 9-2 advantage.

The Governors then began to establish control of the paint, scoring four-straight points there to close the quarter, but SIUE was able to cut into the deficit and trailed 13-8 after one period.

In the second frame, the APSU Governors made it a point to attack the Cougars on the inside, as they scored all 14 of their points that weren’t scored at the free-throw in the paint.

After trading baskets to start the quarter, the Govs embarked on a 10-2 run that saw them stretch their lead to nine for the first time in the contest.

Brandi Ferby started the Governors run by knocking down a pair of free throws, and her twin sister Brianah Ferby ended the run with a fast-break layup to push the lead to 25-16.

SIUE was able to stall the Austin Peay State University momentarily, with Allie Treckler knocking down a free throw and Mikayla Kinnard driving for a layup, but the Govs responded and closed the first half on a 5-0 run to take an 11-point advantage into the locker room at the break.

In the second half, it was Booker who sparked the offense, scoring six of Austin Peay State University’s first eight points in the third quarter to help the Governors maintain their 11-point lead.

After the Cougars cut the lead to nine points with 2:49 left in the frame, Ella Sawyer and Ashlynn Freeman drilled three-pointers on back-to-back possessions push the APSU Govs advantage back to 13 points.

Maggie Knowles then closed the third period with a pair of free throws and Austin Peay State University led 46-31 with 10 minutes left in the contest.

In the fourth period the Governors turned it up a notch on both ends of the floor, outscoring the Cougars, 20-9, in the final ten minutes of the contest. Kelen Kenol worked hard in the post and was rewarded with seven of her nine points coming in the fourth period to lead the Austin Peay State University offense to the finish line.

On the defensive end, it was Freeman, Kirby, and Saywer who all blocked shots to help the Govs hold SIUE to just one field goal in the final period, sealing a 26-point Ohio Valley Conference victory.

The Difference

No surprises here, Austin Peay State University scored as many points in the paint as SIU Edwardsville did from everywhere else on the floor.

Box Score

SIU Edwardsville 40, Austin Peay 66

1 2 3 4 F SIU Edwardsville 8 11 12 9 40 Austin Peay 13 17 16 20 66

Next Up For Austin Peay State University



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team will play in the Winfield Dunn Center for the final time this season when they host Eastern Illinois for a 1:00pm, Saturday contest. Saturday’s tilt against the Panthers will be Senior Day and Austin Peay State University will honor its five seniors in between the women’s and men’s contests.

Then it is back on the road for the Govs, who will travel to Eastern Kentucky for a 4:30pm, Monday contest to kick off a season-ending, three-game road trip.

