CMCSS Schools Closed, Remote Learning Day February 19th

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announces that due to continued hazardous road conditions, tomorrow, Friday, February 19th, 2021 will be a remote learning day for all CMCSS students.

For all traditional and virtual students, teachers will continue communicating how to access lessons.

If you have questions about accessing or submitting student work, please contact your child’s teacher(s). Curbside meals will not be distributed tomorrow.

We thank all of our teachers and instructional support staff for their hard work and dedication to make remote learning possible, and we thank our students and families for their flexibility and patience as we all navigate this “new normal” of schooling.

Although the district must continue providing instruction when buildings are closed during inclement weather because of the waiver to use stockpile days at the start of the school year, we hope the flexibility of remote instruction has allowed for many of the same special snow day memories of years past.

Stay warm, stay safe, and have a great weekend, CMCSS families!

