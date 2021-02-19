APSU Men’s Basketball hosts Eastern Illinois on Senior Night

Austin Peay (14-9 | 10-7 OVC) vs. Eastern Illinois (6-18 | 5-12 OVC)

Saturday, February 20th, 2021 | 4:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team will host Eastern Illinois in the back half of a Saturday, February 20th doubleheader to conclude the 2021 home schedule. Tip-off is at 4:00pm CT.

This will be the final appearance for Terry Taylor and Reginald Gee in the Dunn Center, barring a postseason appearance. Prior to the game, they’ll be honored for their contributions to the program.

About the Eastern Illinois Panthers

The Panthers have played 24 games this season; due to a confluence of events familiar to many teams in Division I this season, only one–Marvin Johnson–has played even 23 games and only three Panthers have played 20. Some of the biggest names on Jay Spoonhour’s roster–Josiah Wallace, George Dixon, Mack Smith–have missed seven, eight, and nine games, respectively, and even then it’s never a seamless transition to get everyone back on the same page.

After dispatching Murray State Thursday night, the Panthers may have turned a corner. Smith was efficient from distance and seems back to the version of himself that was setting NCAA records for consecutive games with a three. Wallace saw his first action in over two weeks. Spoonhour has the whole squad back now and, with ground to makeup, the Panthers are a dangerous opponent to see over the season’s final 10 days.

Johnson has often been a man alone this season, never quite certain exactly who will be alongside him from game-to-game. That has allowed the Ardmore, Oklahoma product to become one of the league’s most effective two-way forces, capable of scoring (team-high 15.3 ppg), rebounding (10 games with six or more), creating for others (102 assists), and defense (17 games with 2 or more blocks plus steals, including three blocks and five steals in the previous meeting with the Govs).

Wallace and Smith have been reliable parts of the Panther unit for years now, but Johnson has been the steady catalyst this season and has to be accounted for by the Govs.

Austin Peay’s Last Game Against Eastern Illinois

Terry Taylor did the thing where he takes over as the clear-cut best player on the court in the January 9th meeting in Charleston. Taylor scored eight of Austin Peay’s first 11 points and 38 overall, the most by an OVC player in 2020-21, while also pulling down 17 rebounds.

Just for kicks, he banked home the game-winning three as time expired to lift the APSU Govs past the Panthers in Lantz Arena.

Keep An Eye On

A win would give APSU a season sweep of the Panthers for the first time since 2018.

Carlos Paez has hit 33 straight free throws since January 2nd.

A win would be Austin Peay State University’s fifth straight at home.

Over the last nine games, Austin Peay State University is hitting 81.0 percent (141-for-174) as a team.

Sophomore Mike Peake is now up to 63.9 percent (62-for-97) from the floor over the last 15 games.

Over the last nine games, the APSU Govs have posted 19.8 points off turnover per night.

The Govs have forced their opponent into 10 or more turnovers in 27 consecutive games.

Sophomore Alec Woodard is hitting 43.5 percent (10-for-23) from deep over his last six games.

Freshman Tai’Reon Joseph is averaging 13.0 points over his last five games, knocking down 2.6 threes per night.

Milestone Watch—Career: Terry Taylor needs nine three-pointers to break into the career top-10 in program history and is four blocked shots from tying John Fraley for fourth all-time.

APSU Govs in the time of COVID-19

For the 2020-21 season, Austin Peay State University athletics will allow approximately 35 percent capacity in the Dunn Center for home basketball events. There will be no lower bowl seating for fans during the season. The lower level will be limited to players, coaches, and game-day support staff only. Seats will be assigned to create a buffer between groups to ensure social distancing is maintained.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance a game will not come to fruition or something else will pop up first. Be sure to monitor LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayMBB on Twitter for the latest updates.

