AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices go up Five Cents

Clarksville-Montgomery County has the Second Cheapest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee gas price average continues to rise, increasing five cents over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.28 which is 10 cents more than one month ago and nearly eight cents more than one year ago.

“Pump prices continue to be pushed higher due to a sustained increase in crude oil pricing,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Tennesseans will likely see more increases at the pump in the coming weeks as refineries prepare to switch to summer-blend gasoline, which typically costs more to produce.”

Quick Facts

36% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.25

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.11 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.55 for regular unleaded

Tennessee moved to the 9th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

Since last week, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by four cents to $2.51, which is five cents more than a week ago, nearly 13 cents more than a month ago, and nearly seven cents more than a year ago. Increasing pump prices have been supported by higher crude oil prices and gas demand, which grew slightly last week from 7.78 million b/d to 7.86 million b/d, according to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Pump prices continue to rise despite the overall sustained lower demand numbers and EIA’s latest report showing that total domestic gas stocks grew by 4.3 million bbl to 256.4 million bbl. Based on current trends, drivers will likely see pump prices continue to increase ahead of spring.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by 44 cents to settle at $58.24. Although market concern regarding crude demand pushed prices lower Thursday, crude prices increased last week, reaching the highest daily settlement price since January 2020 on Wednesday at $58.68.

The price increase occurred after EIA’s weekly report revealed that total domestic crude inventories decreased by 6.6 million bbl to 469 million bbl, while total refinery crude utilization increased slightly from 82.3% to 83% last week. Crude and pump prices are likely to continue to move higher as crude inventories continue to drop and utilization increases.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Memphis ($2.32), Nashville ($2.30), Jackson ($2.30)

metro markets – Memphis ($2.32), Nashville ($2.30), Jackson ($2.30) Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($2.22), Clarksville ($2.27), Cleveland ($2.27)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.284 $2.283 $2.234 $2.184 $2.206 Chattanooga $2.222 $2.224 $2.119 $2.152 $2.120 Knoxville $2.278 $2.277 $2.241 $2.203 $2.182 Memphis $2.317 $2.312 $2.256 $2.167 $2.220 Nashville $2.304 $2.301 $2.252 $2.210 $2.259 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

