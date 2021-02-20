APSU Football starts season at Tennessee Tech

Austin Peay (0-3 | 0-0 OVC) at Tennessee Tech (0-0 | 0-0 OVC)

Sunday, February 21st, 2021 | 1:30pm CT

Cookeville, TN | Tucker Stadium

Cookeville, TN – After a 154-day long off week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team returns to action and opens Ohio Valley Conference play with a 1:30pm, Sunday matchup against Tennessee Tech at Tucker Stadium.

A lot has changed for the Governors since their September 19th, 2020 outing at nationally-ranked Cincinnati, including a change at the top as Austin Peay State University hired Scotty Walden in November. His hiring precipitated changes on both sides of the line, with the promise of a quicker and more attack-minded scheme both offensively and defensively.

What hasn’t changed is APSU beginning defense of its 2019 Ohio Valley Conference title. Though it has been 455 days since its last OVC game – a 35-7 victory against Eastern Illinois to clinch a share of the title – Austin Peay State University remains among the favorites to win the Spring 2021 title.

The spring OVC slate features just seven games with Eastern Kentucky opting to play a complete fall schedule and forgo a spring slate. In addition to Tennessee Tech, the Govs will travel to both Southeast Missouri and Jacksonville State – the league’s other two preseason favorites – and Eastern Illinois. Austin Peay hosts Tennessee State, UT Martin, and Murray State at Fortera Stadium this spring.

Walden’s World

Scotty Walden was hired as Austin Peay State University’s 21st head football coach in November 2020. Walden, who at age 30 is the youngest head coach at the Division I level, takes over in Clarksville after serving as the head coach at Southern Miss to start the 2020 season. Considered one of the brightest young offensive minds in collegiate football, the American Football Coaches Association tabbed Walden as a Top 35 coach under 35 years of age in 2019.

Another Opener

In this most unusual of football seasons, Austin Peay State University will be facing an opponent opening its 2020-21 campaign for the fourth time when they take on Tennessee Tech. It’s a vast difference from the original 2020 schedule when APSU was slated to be the homecoming opponent for five opponents.

Receiver Rich

The APSU Governors return a wealth of talent at wide receiver in the spring of 2021, led by All-American DeAngelo Wilson. Wilson set the program record in receptions (89), receiving yards (1,564), and touchdowns (15) in 2019. The APSU Govs also return do-it-all receiver Baniko Harley — who had 1,019 all-purpose yards and 11 total touchdowns in 2019 — and a pair of 6-3 targets in Gorel Soumare and Geordon Pollard.

Preseason Positives

Seven Austin Peay State University athletes were recognized on the Preseason All-OVC teams released in July. Nickel back Kordell Jackson, the league’s 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, also was its preseason defensive pick. Wide receiver DeAngelo Wilson, who amassed a APSU record 1,564 receiving yards, was its Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

About the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles



This contest will be the first to go on the York Trophy Schedule for the 2020-21 season; Austin Peay State University has won or shared the trophy the last three seasons, while the Gold Eagles won three in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

Bailey Fisher makes the offense go; the junior quarterback broke program single-season marks for completions (231), attempts (375), passing yards (2,643), and touchdowns (21) in his sophomore season. A favored target is sophomore Metrius Fleming, who hauled in 47 Fisher passes a year ago.

He shares a name with a legendary comic, but there’s not much to laugh about when Chris Tucker lines up across from you. The senior defensive lineman earned first-team All-OVC honors in 2019 thanks in large part to 13.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks as the catalyst for the Golden Eagle front line.

The Golden Eagles only won three games at Tucker Stadium last season, but two put them in the national spotlight. In the season opener against Samford, the Golden Eagles won an overtime thriller that elevated Bailey Fisher to National Player of the Week honors. November 9th, the Golden Eagles took down traditional league power Jacksonville State at Tucker Stadium for the first time since 2010 and just the third time in series history.

