|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Pick Tennessee Products Celebrates Refreshed Look Newer: #21/21 Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball loses on the road to #22/23 Georgia, 57-55 »
APSU Men’s Tennis comes up short against Carson-Newman, 4-3
Knoxville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis fell to Carson-Newman, 4-3, Saturday at the Knoxville Racquet Club.
The Governors started the match on the right foot, with Anton Damberh and Frederic Schlossmann picking up a win in the No. 1 doubles match.
But the Govs would go on to drop the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles match and the Eagles would claim the doubles point.
In singles action, Schlossmann and Thiago Nogueria fell in the No. 6 and No. 2 matches, and Carson-Newman built an early 3-0 lead. Austin Peay bounced back with wins from Christian Edison and Anton Damberg in the No. 1 and No. 4 singles matches, respectively to trim the deficit to just one with two matches left to play.
But Carson-Newman picked up the decisive point with a win over Oliver Andersson in the No. 3 singles tilt. With the match already decided, Jacob Lorino picked up his team-best second win of the season in the No. 5 singles match.
Austin Peay will be back in action when they play a Saturday, March 6th match at North Alabama in Florence, Alabama. The APSU Governors will then host St. Louis for a Saturday, March 13th match in Evansville before opening up Ohio Valley Conference play on March 20th against Tennessee State.
Results
Doubles
1. Anton Damberg/ Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) def. Gabriel Dabdab/Ids Waterbolk (C-N) 6-1
2. Rintaro Oka/Julian Froehlich (C-N) def. Oliver Andersson/Jacob Lorino (APSU) 7-5
3. Marc Janse/Joshua Ott (C-N) def. Christian Edison/Thiago Nogueira (APSU) 7-5
Singles
1. Christian Edison (APSU) def. Rintaro Oka (C-N) 6-0, 6-3
2. Marc Janse (C-N) def. Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4
3. Ids Waterbolk (C-N) def. Oliver Andersson (APSU) 4-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7-5)
4. Anton Damberg (APSU) def. Gabriel Dabdab (C-N) 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-3
5. Jacob Lorino (APSU) def. Julian Froehlich (C-N) 4-6, 6-0, 6-4
6. Joshua Ott (C-N) def. Thiago Nogueira (APSU) 6-3, 6-0
SectionsSports
TopicsAnton Damberg, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Men's Tennis, APSU Sports, APSU Tennis, Austin Peay State University, Carson-Newman, Christian Edison, Evansville IN, Florence AL, Frederic Schlossmann, Governors, Govs, Jacob Lorino, Knoxville TN, North Alabama, Ohio Valley Conference, Oliver Andersson, OVC, St. Loius, Tennessee State
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.