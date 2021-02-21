APSU Men’s Tennis comes up short against Carson-Newman, 4-3

Knoxville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis fell to Carson-Newman, 4-3, Saturday at the Knoxville Racquet Club.

The Governors started the match on the right foot, with Anton Damberh and Frederic Schlossmann picking up a win in the No. 1 doubles match.

But the Govs would go on to drop the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles match and the Eagles would claim the doubles point.

In singles action, Schlossmann and Thiago Nogueria fell in the No. 6 and No. 2 matches, and Carson-Newman built an early 3-0 lead. Austin Peay bounced back with wins from Christian Edison and Anton Damberg in the No. 1 and No. 4 singles matches, respectively to trim the deficit to just one with two matches left to play.

But Carson-Newman picked up the decisive point with a win over Oliver Andersson in the No. 3 singles tilt. With the match already decided, Jacob Lorino picked up his team-best second win of the season in the No. 5 singles match.

Austin Peay will be back in action when they play a Saturday, March 6th match at North Alabama in Florence, Alabama. The APSU Governors will then host St. Louis for a Saturday, March 13th match in Evansville before opening up Ohio Valley Conference play on March 20th against Tennessee State.

Results

Doubles

1. Anton Damberg/ Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) def. Gabriel Dabdab/Ids Waterbolk (C-N) 6-1

2. Rintaro Oka/Julian Froehlich (C-N) def. Oliver Andersson/Jacob Lorino (APSU) 7-5

3. Marc Janse/Joshua Ott (C-N) def. Christian Edison/Thiago Nogueira (APSU) 7-5

Singles

1. Christian Edison (APSU) def. Rintaro Oka (C-N) 6-0, 6-3

2. Marc Janse (C-N) def. Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

3. Ids Waterbolk (C-N) def. Oliver Andersson (APSU) 4-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7-5)

4. Anton Damberg (APSU) def. Gabriel Dabdab (C-N) 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-3

5. Jacob Lorino (APSU) def. Julian Froehlich (C-N) 4-6, 6-0, 6-4

6. Joshua Ott (C-N) def. Thiago Nogueira (APSU) 6-3, 6-0

