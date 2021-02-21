APSU Volleyball Falls at home to Morehead State

Clarksville, TN – In a battle between two of the Ohio Valley Conference’s unbeaten teams, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team went toe-to-toe with visiting Morehead State but fell in three sets (22-25, 15-25, 20-25), Sunday at the Dunn Center.

The Govs and Eagles return to the court for a 2:00pm, Monday contest with the Govs seeking to split the two-match series.

The first and third sets showed the potential of the matchup between Austin Peay and Morehead State with neither set decided until the closing points. The opening frame featured 10 ties and four lead changes, with MSU rallying to score the set’s final five points, turning a 22-20 deficit into a 22-25 victory.

The final set was another nail biter with nine ties and four lead changes. Austin Peay trailed 14-18 but scored five straight points to take a 19-18 lead. But Morehead State scored the next three points to regain the lead, 19-21, and did not relinquish it again and claimed the match with the win.

Outside hitter Brooke Moore led Austin Peay (4-1) with 11 kills and outside hitter Chloe Stitt added 10 kills. However, the Govs did not have right-side hitter Tegan Seyring – their No. 3 hitter – available for the match, and no other hitter recorded more than five kills.

Outside hitter Olivia Lohmeier led Morehead State (5-0) and all hitters with 15 kills, including eight kills in the third set. Middle blocker McKenzee Wagener had five kills and six blocks, pacing a defense that recorded nine blocks in the three-set affair.

Sections

Topics