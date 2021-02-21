Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis takes down Carson-Newman, 5-2

Knoxville, TN – After nearly a month off it didn’t take Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis long to shake off the rust, the Governors swept the three doubles matches and then picked up wins in four of six singles tilts to beat Carson-Newman, 5-2, Saturday at the Knoxville Racquet Club.

Martina Paladini-Jennings and Jana Leder were the first Austin Peay (2-0) pairing to take care of business in doubles play, picking up a 6-1 win on the No. 2 line.

Then it was Ana Albertson and Honoka Nakanishi winning 6-3 in the No. 3 match to seal the doubles point for the Governors.

With the doubles points already claimed, Fabienne Schmidt and Danielle Morris picked up a 7-5 win over Carson-Newman (2-2) in the No. 1 doubles match.

In singles action, Carson-Newman was able to even the match at 1-1 by knocking off Martina Paladini-Jennings in the No. 4 singles tilt. The Governors quickly retook the lead, with wins from Nakanishi and Morris in the No. 6 and No. 2 singles matches, respectively. Leading 3-1, the Govs claimed the match when Leder picked up a win in the No. 3 singles match.

With the match in hand, Aleks Topalovic handily won the No. 5 singles bout to improve to 2-0 and stay undefeated on the season. In the final singles match on the court, Schmidt fell to Carson-Newman’s Ana Carla Resende in the No. 1 match.

Results

Doubles

1. Fabienne Schmidt/Danielle Morris (APSU) def. Ana Carla Resende /Abby Reis (C-N) 7-5

2. Martina Paladini-Jennings/Jana Leder (APSU) def. Hannah Price/Natasha Forrest (C-N) 6-1

3. Ana Albertson/ Honoka Nakanishi (APSU) def. Summer Reeves/JuliaSpeiser (C-N) 6-3

Order of Finish: 2, 3*, 1

Singles

1. Ana Carla Resende (C-N) def. Fabienne Schmidt (APSU) 1-6, 6-3, 6-0

2. Danielle Morris (APSU) def. Violetta Khisamova (C-N) 6-0, 6-4

3. Jana Leder (APSU) def. Hannah Price (C-N) 6-2, 6-3

4. Summer Reeves (C-N) def. Martina Paladini-Jennings (APSU) 6-4, 6-1

5. Aleks Topalovic (APSU) def. Natasha Forrest (C-N) 6-2, 6-4

6. Honoka Nakanishi (APSU) def. Abby Reis (C-N) 6-1, 7-5

Order of Finish: 4, 6, 2, 3*, 5, 1

Next Up For Austin Peay State University



The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team’s four-match road trip rolls on with an 11:00am, February 27th match at Middle Tennessee and a Saturday, March 6th match at North Alabama.

In the time of COVID-19 coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the Governors women’s tennis Twitter account (@AustinPeayWTN).

Sections

Topics