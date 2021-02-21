Pick Tennessee Products Celebrates Refreshed Look

Nashville, TN – Consumer interest in purchasing local is at an all-time high, and the long-standing Pick Tennessee Products program has announced a refreshed logo for Tennessee food businesses, farmers markets, and agritourism.

“As we move into a new year filled with hope and new possibilities, we are excited to share a new look for our state marketing program,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said.

“Through an online directory and a mobile app, we help consumers make their direct-to-farm connection. We are confident that this strong visual representation matches the strong products from the Volunteer State,” stated Hatcher.

For more than 30 years, Pick Tennessee Products has connected people everywhere to the great things that come from Tennessee’s farms and food businesses. The program now lists more than 2,700 Tennessee farmers and farm-direct businesses.

“This program provides critical exposure and marketing opportunities to our farmers and food manufacturers,” Assistant Commissioner Keith Harrison said. “As you get groceries for your family, plants for your yard, or gifts for loved ones, continue to look for the refreshed Pick Tennessee Products logo so you can be sure you are purchasing fresh and local products.”

The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture conducted market research on the Pick Tennessee Products logo to provide information on the best ways to connect with consumers. “We’re proud to continue the tradition of using the red barn that Tennesseans recognize and see on the Ag Tag license plates while also incorporating new elements like the tri-star in this refreshed logo,” Commissioner Hatcher added.

Tennessee producers of agricultural products can apply online to become a Pick Tennessee Products member. To be included, farmers and food producers must comply with all permits, licenses, and inspections administered by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The department’s Business Development Division is available to assist with eligibility and directory questions at *protected email* .

Visit www.PickTNProducts.org or use the free Pick Tennessee mobile app to find farms and food businesses near you. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about seasonal activities, products, and recipes.

