Clarksville-Montgomery County School System School to Resume Normal Operations Tuesday, February 23rd

Montgomery County, TN – All Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) schools will resume normal operations tomorrow, Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021.

Traditional students will be in-person, and CMCSS K-12

Virtual students will resume regular schedules.

Weekday curbside meals will be served tomorrow from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at all CMCSS elementary schools for virtual students and non-enrolled children.

The continued warmer weather and work by crews have improved the roadways, sidewalks, bus stops, and bus turnaround areas that presented concerns through today. However, despite the above-freezing temperatures, the potential exists for some slick spots or obstructions tomorrow.

Parents and guardians, please encourage your children to exercise caution when waiting at the bus stop or walking, riding, or driving to school. We want to make sure everyone arrives safely at school tomorrow.

