Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball gets 65-49 win at Eastern Kentucky

Richmond, KY – A lock-down defensive effort coupled with a career-high 21 points from D’Shara Booker were more than enough for Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball, as the Governors went on the road and picked up their sixth-straight win over Eastern Kentucky, 65-49, Monday, in McBrayer Arena.

The Austin Peay State University (12-8, 10-6) defense was down-right dominant at times against Eastern Kentucky (8-14, 7-11).

The Govs held the Colonels scoreless for an 8:32 stretch that lasted from the 6:05 mark in the second quarter until the 7:33 in the third quarter. Then again in the fourth period the Governors held Eastern Kentucky scoreless for a stretch of 6:10.

The Governors capitalized during both of Eastern Kentucky’s long-scoreless droughts, going on a pair of 10-0 runs when the Colonels were unable to do anything against the Austin Peay defense.

Early on it looked as though the Govs and Colonels would be locked in a high-scoring battle, as Austin Peay State University built a five-point advantage with 1:44 left in the first quarter only to see Eastern Kentucky battle back and tie the contest, 19-19, on a Bria Bass jumper at the buzzer.

After trading baskets for the first four minute of the second period, Eastern Kentucky took a 27-25 lead with 6:05 left before the break. At that point the Governors defense found another gear and held the Colonels scoreless for the rest of the first half; however, the Govs were only able to score a pair of buckets and lead Eastern Kentucky, 29-27, at the break.

After a Booker jumper got the second half going, the Govs ran the exact same play on back-to-back possessions, with Ella Sawyer throwing a pair of perfect passes on back-door cuts to Shay-Lee Kirby and Maggie Knowles for two layups that capped off a 10-0 run and gave Austin Peay a 35-27 lead.

Emma Hacker finally ended the Colonel’s scoreless streak with a three-pointer on the next possession, but Sawyer had an answer and drilled a triple of her own on the ensuing trip down the floor to push the Governors advantage back to eight points. With 6:23 left in the third quarter, Brianah Ferby gave the Governors their first double-digit lead of the afternoon when she knocked down a pair of free throws to stretch the lead to 40-30.

Eastern Kentucky was able to cut into the lead early in the fourth period, trimming the Governors lead to six points on a Bass jumper with 7:11 left in the contest. But that was the last time the Colonels would score for the next 6:10 and the Govs capitalized by going on a 10-0 run that started with Nina De Leon Negron grabbing a defensive rebound and going coast-to-coast before finishing with a Euro-step layup in traffic.

With 1:11 left in the contest, Booker knocked down the second of two free throws to give Austin Peay State University a 16-point advantage – its biggest lead of the day. Eastern Kentucky was able to get on the scoreboard one last time when Clara Rosini knocked down a jumper with 1:01 left to play, but a pair of Kasey Kidwell free throws with 38 seconds left sealed a 16-point victory as the Governors won their 10th OVC game of the season.

The Difference

Two long stretches of dominant Austin Peay State University defense that held Eastern Kentucky scoreless for a total of 14:42. During that time the Governors outscored the Colonels 20-0.

APSU Notably

Austin Peay State University picked up its sixth-straight win over Eastern Kentucky, improving to 37-47 in the all-time series.

The Governors have won back-to-back games at McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky, for the first time since February 2nd, 2003 and January 15th, 2004.

Austin Peay State University picked up its 10th Ohio Valley Conference win of the season, matching the 2018-19 squad for the best single-single conference wins total of the David Midlick era.

The APSU Govs shot 40.7 percent from the floor and the Colonels shot 34 percent from the floor; Austin Peay State University is now 9-0 this season when they outshoot their opponent.

The Governors held their opponent under 55 points for the seventh time this season, they are undefeated in those contests.

Austin Peay State University outscored Eastern Kentucky 34-18 in the paint, the Governors are 8-0 this season when they score more points in the paint than their opponent.

The APSU Govs knocked down 17 of 23 free throws while Eastern Kentucky was only able to get to the charity stripe a total of 15 times in the contest; Austin Peay State University is 4-1 when it makes more free throws than its opponent this season. .

Austin Peay State University matched its season-high with 6 blocked shots against the Colonels.

In what has been a strange college basketball season, the Governors improved to 3-0 in games played on Monday.

D’Shara Booker led the APSU Govs with a career-high 21 points and 9 boards, marking the third time this season she has led the team in points and rebounding in the same contest.

Ella Sawyer matched her career-high with six assists for the second time this season; she has led the Governors in helpers in five of the 11 games she has played in this season.

Brianah Ferby’s career-long streak of six-straight games in doubles figures came to an end as she was only able to score 6 points against Eastern Kentucky.

Brandi Ferby matched her season-high with 7 made free throws and scored in double figures for the first time since she posted 12 points against Murray State, January 25th.

Next Up For Austin Peay State University



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team’s season-ending, three-game road trip rolls when the Governors square off with Tennessee Tech in a 5:00pm, Thursday showdown at the Hooper Eblen Center in Cookeville, Tennessee. The APSU Govs will then wrap up the regular season when they take on Jacksonville State in a 1:00pm, Saturday tilt at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama.

