Tennessee Department of Health releases update on COVID-19 Vaccine Wastage Investigation

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has provided information on the investigation of reported wastage of COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine by the Shelby County Health Department.

On Friday, February 19th, 2021 the Shelby County Health Department reported more than 1,000 doses of COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine were discarded due to expiration.

The Governor’s COVID-19 Unified Command Group immediately deployed state health personnel to provide support, review handling procedures and assess the Shelby County Health Department’s inventory of vaccines.

State personnel worked through the weekend to identify issues and needs and as February 23rd, this is an ongoing investigation of Shelby County Health Department’s handling of vaccine inventory.

TDH has identified the following issues to date:

Seven incidents of vaccine waste amounting to more than 2,400 wasted doses

51,000 doses of COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine in inventory. This amounts to an excess of about 30,000 doses. The goal is to administer the vaccine within seven to 10 days of receipt.

Lack of standard operating procedures for storage and handling of the vaccine

Insufficient record keeping

No formal process for management of soon-to-expire vaccine doses

Corrective Actions

The Tennessee Department of Health has embedded personnel at SCHD for technical assistance and monitoring of their pharmacy operation, and has formally requested additional on-site assistance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Vaccine distribution and administration will continue as scheduled, and Shelby County will continue to receive the full population-based allocation of COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccinations.

The following corrective measures have been immediately implemented:

The current inventory of COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine has been distributed to proven community partners for immediate administration.

TDH will direct new allocations of COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine to the City of Memphis, as well as hospitals, pharmacies and clinics in Memphis and Shelby County.

Physical management of the vaccine itself will be transferred from SCHD to hospital partners.

The TDH Vaccine Preventable Disease and Immunization Program is holding daily calls with SCHD leadership to supplement the work of the on-site team.

“Trust, honesty and transparency are key to collaborative partnerships. The preliminary findings of this investigation have led to swift and definitive actions to identify problems and implement improvements the community needs and deserves,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP.

“It’s important that we get this right for the people of Shelby County and for the state as a whole as we work to ensure equitable and efficient distribution of this life-saving vaccine to Tennesseans in all communities, especially those most vulnerable and underserved,” Piercey stated.

Next Steps

Going forward, TDH will assist SCHD with improving efficiency of operations of their COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination sites. TDH expects federal partners may also investigate the situation.

