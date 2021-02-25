APSU Men’s Basketball falls at Tennessee Tech, 81-76

Cookeville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team suffered an 81-76 defeat at the hands of Tennessee Tech in the Eblen Center, Thursday night.

The loss, which cost Austin Peay State University its first chance at sweeping the season series against the Golden Eagles since 2009, drops APSU to 14-11 (10-9 OVC).

The Govs have been accustomed to fast starts this year, and tonight was no different, with Austin Peay State University racing out to a 10-2 lead in the early going. But Tennessee Tech had a quick response and cut its deficit to just a point on Jr. Clay three right at the midway point of the half.

The lead was back up to eight after a pair of Jordyn Adams free-throws at the five-minute mark, but the Golden Eagles got hot to close the half, outscoring Austin Peay State University 10-5 to close the half. The Golden Eagles hit a pair of threes during that stretch, two of their five from deep in the opening 20 minutes.

The second half was a slightly more sordid tale. The Golden Eagles began slashing and kicking, with Clay as the catalyst; he scored 25 of his 33 points in the second, hitting all four attempts from deep and 9-for-11 from the floor overall.

One Clay sequence midway through the second half served as the turning point. The junior hit a three to tie it up, followed by a Terry Taylor layup on the other end to put the APSU Govs back in front. Clay took it straight down the court for a response, then hit a three on Tennessee Tech’s next possession to put the Golden Eagles in front.

They would not trail the rest of the game.

Clay and Keishawn Davidson would score 22 of Tennessee Tech’s final 25 points in this one. Mike Peake scored the last eight points for APSU, including a three with three seconds left to make it a one-possession game. Clay iced it at the other end with a pair of free throws.

The Difference

The Golden Eagles were a solid 11-for-22 from beyond the arc, paced by six triples from Clay. The APSU Govs finished 5-for-25 from deep and only reached those heights because Peake hit two of his last three from deep.

APSU Notably

The loss is Austin Peay State University’s first in the Eblen Center since 2018.

The APSU Govs moved to 81.3 percent (165-for-203) from the free-throw line over their last ten games.

Make it 29 straight games Austin Peay State University has hassled its opponent into at least 10 turnovers.

Tennessee Tech was the sixth opponent to score more than 80 points against APSU this season; the Govs are 0-6 in those games.

Elton Walker made his first start since Jan. 9 at Eastern Illinois and equaled his career-high with three assists.

Gee is averaging 13.8 points in his last four games.

Peake poured in a career-high 25 points and grabbed a dozen rebounds for his second straight double-double; he’s the first Austin Peay State University reserve with a 20-point game since Adams’ debut against Oakland City in 2019.

Peake posted career-highs in points, rebounds, field goals (11) and three-pointers (three).

Over his last three, Peake is averaging 19.7 points and 10.0 rebounds.

Over his last 17 games, Peake is hitting 64.7 percent (77-for-119) from the floor.

Milestone Watch—Career: Taylor equaled Drake Reed’s school record with his 125th career start. He also tied John Fraley for fourth all-time with 130 career blocked shots after his 12th career three-swat outing.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The regular season finale goes down Saturday in Alabama when the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team takes on Jacksonville State. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:00pm from Pete Mathews Coliseum. The Govs need a win and a Murray State loss at Tennessee Tech to secure the five-seed at next week’s Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

