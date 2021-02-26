APSU Baseball loses to Army, 2-1

Cary, NC – Starting pitcher Harley Gollert retired the first 19 batters he faced, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team could not deny a late Army charge and fell, 2-1, Friday’s at Coleman Field.

Gollert was in control through six innings, striking out six Army batters in his 19-batter streak.

The Black Knights’ biggest threat to break up the no-hitter in those first six frames was shortstop Kevin Debrule’s fly ball ticketed for the gap in left-center field.

Yet APSU center fielder Garrett Spain tracked the ball down at the warning track to extend Gollert’s perfect-game bid.

Austin Peay State Universty (0-4) supplied the game’s first run in the fourth. Catcher Jack Alexander singled through the infield with two outs to start the rally. Right fielder Skyler Luna followed with a double deep into the left-field corner, allowing Alexander to score from first for a 1-0 lead.

Army (1-3) broke through three innings later when center fielder Carter Macias broke up the perfect game with a single up the middle. After a stolen base, left fielder Jeremiah Adams singled into center field, and Macias scored to level the game.

Gollert would start the seventh inning and got a flyout to start before surrendering a double into the right-field corner, ending his day. Relievers Matt Magraan and Sebastian Martinez shut the door to maintain the tied game.

The Black Knights would not be denied in the ninth inning. Macias walked to start the inning, and Army moved him to second with a sacrifice bunt. The APSU Govs issued an intentional walk, and designated hitter Cameron Cerruto reached on an infield single to load the bases. First baseman Sam Ruta supplied the winning sac fly to center field.

Gollert went a career-long 7.1 innings and struck out six batters, walking none. Martinez (0-1) allowed one run on two walks, and two sacrifice plays in one inning of work.

Army starter Anthony Loricco struck out nine Govs hitters over six innings and allowed just one run on four hits. Reliever Harry Flannery (1-0) picked up the win after tossing a scoreless top of the ninth.

Alexander led the APSU Govs with the game’s only multi-hit outing, going 2-for-4 with a run scored. Designated hitter Harrison Brown and second baseman John Bolton notched their first collegiate base hits.

Macias was 1-for-3 with a walk and scored twice to pace Army.

Austin Peay State University and Army continue their three-game series with a 1:00pm CT, Saturday contest in Cary, North Carolina.

Box Score

Austin Peay 1, Army 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Austin Peay 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 0 Army 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 3 0

W: Flannery, H. (1-0) L: MARTINEZ, Sebastian (0-1)

