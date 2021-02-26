Austin Peay State University Softball falls to Southern Illinois, 4-1

Carbondale, IL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team dropped its first game of the season to Southern Illinois, Saturday at Charlotte West Stadium in the Coach B Classic, as the Governors fell to the Salukis, 4-1.

The APSU Govs (4-1) and SIU (7-0) traded zeros for four-and-a-half innings, before the Salukis were about to push across a couple of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Austin Peay State University wouldn’t go down without a fight, with Emily Moore opening the top of the sixth for the Govs with a double to right-center field, advance to third on an infield out and score on a sacrifice fly by Bailey Shorter to cut the deficit to one run, 2-1.

But that would be as close as the Govs would get, with SIU adding two more runs in the bottom of the sixth on a home run for the 4-1 final.

Harley Mullins (1-1) took the loss for the Govs, giving up four runs n six hits, while striking out five and walking three.

The Govs will continue play at the Coach B Classic on Saturday with a pair of games, first a 10:00am contest versus Ball State followed by a 4:45pm game with DePaul.

Inside the Boxscore

Govs catcher Brett Jackson threw out both SIU base runners trying to steal a base in the contest.

Emily Moore’s double in the sixth inning was her first extra-base hit of the year.

Bailey Shorter’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, marks three straight games were the Govs have recorded a sacrifice fly.

APSU coach Kassie Stanfill statements

On tough loss

“We played well in a hard-fought game, but things just didn’t go our way today. We now need to put this loss behind us and get ready for our two games versus Ball State and DePaul tomorrow.”

Box Score

Austin Peay 1, Southern Illinois 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 1 Southern Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 2 X 4 6 0

W: Sarah Harness (2-0) L: MULLINS, Harley (1-1)

