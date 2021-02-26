|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Austin Peay State University Softball falls to Southern Illinois, 4-1
Carbondale, IL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team dropped its first game of the season to Southern Illinois, Saturday at Charlotte West Stadium in the Coach B Classic, as the Governors fell to the Salukis, 4-1.
The APSU Govs (4-1) and SIU (7-0) traded zeros for four-and-a-half innings, before the Salukis were about to push across a couple of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Austin Peay State University wouldn’t go down without a fight, with Emily Moore opening the top of the sixth for the Govs with a double to right-center field, advance to third on an infield out and score on a sacrifice fly by Bailey Shorter to cut the deficit to one run, 2-1.
But that would be as close as the Govs would get, with SIU adding two more runs in the bottom of the sixth on a home run for the 4-1 final.
Harley Mullins (1-1) took the loss for the Govs, giving up four runs n six hits, while striking out five and walking three.
The Govs will continue play at the Coach B Classic on Saturday with a pair of games, first a 10:00am contest versus Ball State followed by a 4:45pm game with DePaul.
Inside the Boxscore
APSU coach Kassie Stanfill statements
On tough loss
Box Score
Austin Peay 1, Southern Illinois 4
W: Sarah Harness (2-0) L: MULLINS, Harley (1-1)
SectionsSports
TopicsAPSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Softball, APSU Sports, Austin Peay State University, Bailey Shorter, Ball State, Brett Jackson, Carbondale IL, DePaul, Emily Moore, harley Mullins, Kassie Stanfill, Lady Govs, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Salukis, Southern Illinois
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.