Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball heads to Jacksonville State to close regular season

Austin Peay (12-9 | 10-7 OVC) at Jacksonville State (14-8 | 11-7 OVC)

Saturday, January 27th, 2021 | 1:00pm CT

Jacksonville, AL | Pete Mathews Coliseum

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball is set to play its regular-season finale when it takes on Jacksonville State in a Saturday showdown at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama. Tip off is at 1:00pm CT.

The Governors have already secured their spot in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, but on the final day of the regular season Austin Peay State University is still in play for the No. 3 through No. 7 seed in next week’s tournament in Evansville, Indiana.

The APSU Govs enter the final day of the regular season in sixth place in the OVC with a record of 10-7 in conference play. Jacksonville State currently controls the No. 5 spot in the standings with a record of 11-7 in OVC play.

An Austin Peay State University win over the Gamecocks guarantees that the Governors are at least the No. 5 seed in the tournament and then they can move up farther depending on how things shake out throughout the rest of the league. If the Govs fall to Jacksonville State, they can do no better than the No. 6 seed in the OVC Tournament.

After Saturday’s tilt with Jacksonville State, the APSU Govs will be back in action next week at the OVC Women’s Basketball Tournament, which begins Wednesday, March 3rd at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

About the Jacksonville Gamecocks

After dropping their first home game of the season to Murray State, 78-75, on Thursday, eighth-year head coach Rick Pietri’s squad fell to 11-7 in the OVC and 14-8 overall.

The Gamecocks are one of the best defensive teams in the OVC, they allow just 58.2 points per game, which ranks second in the league. Jacksonville State leads the conference in three-point percentage defense (26.1%) and ranks third in the field-goal percentage (37.7%).

Jacksonville State is also one of the better rebounding teams in the OVC, averaging 39.7 rebounds per game, which ranks second in the league. The Gamecocks don’t allow their opponents to get second-chance points on offense, because they lead the league in defensive rebounds (27.9 drpg).

Averaging 14.2 points per game this season, Yamia Johnson ranks sixth in the OVC and leads Jacksonville State on the offensive end. Johnson leads the OVC in three-point percentage (37.9%) and ranks second — behind Maggie Knowles — in three-pointers made per game (2.3). The junior guard is also averaging 5 rebounds per game, which ranks 20th in the OVC.

A 2019-20 Second-Team All-OVC selection, Taylor Hawks is the Gamecock’s second-leading scorer, averaging 9.2 points per game — good for 27th-best in the OVC. With a team-high 71 helpers this season, Hawks ranks ninth in the OVC in assist (3.1 apg) and she leads the league in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.8).

Junior guard Imari Martin is another three-point threat for the Gamecocks, she ranks eighth in the OVC in three-pointers made per game (1.9) and is shooting 34.7 percent from downtown. Jessie Day leads Jacksonville State on the glass and ranks sixth in the league in rebounding (7 rpg).

Series History

This is the 29th meeting in a series that dates back to 1990; Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series, 17-12.

Earlier this season, APSU grabbed 46 rebounds and drilled nine three-pointers to outlast Jacksonville State and pick up a 61-51 win on Jan. 23 in the Winfield Dunn Center.

D’Shara Booker led the Govs with 10 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, posting her career’s first double-double in the contest. Maggie Knowles also pulled down a career-high eight rebound and drilled a trio of three-pointers en route to a team-high 11 points against the Gamecocks.

For Jacksonville State, Yamia Johnson led the way with 16 points and 7 rebounds, hitting three triples in the contest. Kiana Johnson scored 10 points and Taylor Hawks had 9 points and 5 rebounds. Austin Peay State University held Jacksonville State to just four assists as a team in the contest.

APSU Notably

If Austin Peay State University beats Jacksonville State, SIU Edwardsville beats Southeast Missouri, and Murray State beats Tennessee Tech; the Govs are the No. 3 seed in the OVC Tournament.

If Austin Peay State University beats Jacksonville State, Southeast Missouri beats SIUE, and Murray State beats Tennessee Tech; the Govs are the No. 4 seed in the OVC Tournament.

If Austin Peay State University beats Jacksonvile State, Southeast Missouri beats SIUE, and Tennessee Tech beats Murray; the Govs are the No. 5 seed in the OVC Tournament.

If Jacksonville State beats Austin Peay State University and Tennessee Tech beats Murray State; the Govs are the No. 6 seed in the OVC Tournament.

If Jacksonville State beats Austin Peay State University and Murray State beats Tennessee Tech; the Govs are the No. 7 seed in the OVC Tournament.

Nationally APSU ranks 33rd in three-pointers made per game (8.4), 17th in three-pointers made (177), and 7th in three-pointers attempted (591) — the Govs lead the OVC in three-pointers attempted and rank second in the league in the other two statistics.

The Govs defense ranks second in the OVC in turnovers forced per game (18.1) and third in steals (8.8); Austin Peay has recorded double-digit steals in eight games and 18+ turnovers in 12 games.

Over the past 11 games, D’Shara Booker is averaging 12 points and 7.3 rebounds per game; she is shooting 65.9 percent from the floor and 76.2 percent from the free-throw line during that stretch.

Maggie Knowles leads the OVC and ranks 29th in the NCAA in three-pointers made per game (2.7); she also ranks third in the OVC in three-pointers made (49) and fifth in three-point percentage (32.9%).

Ella Sawyer is averaging 3.3 assists per game and has led the Governors in helpers in six of the 12 games she has played in this season.

APSU Govs in the time of COVID-19

For the 2020-21 season, Austin Peay State University athletics will allow approximately 35 percent capacity in the Dunn Center for home basketball events. There will be no lower bowl seating for fans during the season. The lower level will be limited to players, coaches, and game-day support staff only. Seats will be assigned to create a buffer between groups to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Student seating will be located in sections AA-BB for both men’s and women’s games. Masks or facial coverings are required to enter the Dunn Center. They must remain in place at all times unless eating or drinking.

APSU Govs Online

Live stats will be available during the game at PeayStats.com, and all home games and Ohio Valley Conference games can be viewed on the ESPN+ app.

