Marsha Blackburn calls out Democrats radical Immigration Plan

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn joined Newsmax to discuss how the left wants to turn the USA into a sanctuary country and the Democrats’ radical COVID-19 wish list.

The Left Wants A Sanctuary County

“When you look at what they’re trying to do, you realize that they’re trying to turn the USA into a sanctuary country, and they want every town to be a border town, every state to be a border state, and that is not what the American people want.”

“We have a process for citizenship. It is well defined through the Constitution and through our laws. Let’s abide by the law. Let’s protect our sovereignty. Let’s make certain that we know who is coming into our country and that they’re coming here for the right reasons, that they wish us well.”

The Democrats’ Radical COVID-19 Wish List

“Aid should be timely. It should be targeted. It should be temporary. Individuals that lost their jobs through no fault of their own should be receiving relief… But [the Democrats] are not focused on tending to the pandemic… [the Democrats are] trying to put programs in place that are going to be here from now on, because what is their goal? Their goal is to institute a permanent Democratic majority. Their goal is to radically transform this country and to make it to award a more progressive or socialistic agenda.”

