Movies return to Roxy Regional Theatre in March

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre cannot thank everyone enough for your continued support during our brief hiatus from films … and we are excited to announce that the wait is nearly over!

This March, get “Back to the Movies” at the Roxy Regional Theatre with a Friday night lineup featuring a little something for everyone.

Admission to our Friday night movies is $5.00 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee), unless otherwise noted. Popcorn, assorted candy and drinks will be available as concessions in sealed packaging.

Tickets are available online 24/7 at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org or by phone at 931.645.7699 and in person between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Tuesday through Friday.

The box office will also be open starting 30 minutes prior to each Friday night’s movie.

Please note: Until further notice, our box office is closed on Mondays for our weekly professional cleanings. Special thanks to SERVPRO of Montgomery County for keeping the Roxy Regional Theatre clean and safe!

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat

[The Movie]

Friday, March 5th at 7:00pm

Sponsored by Waterdogs SCUBA & Safety, this hilarious live-action film adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ beloved tale follows two bored children who have their lives turned upside down when a talking cat comes to visit them. Mike Myers stars in the title role as the mischievous feline with the red-and-white striped magical stovepipe hat, who arrives at the home of young Sally and Conrad while their mother is out. The family’s pet fish objects to his presence, but that doesn’t stop the trouble-making Cat in the Hat from trying to have fun — no matter how much destruction is left in his wake!

(Rated PG)

Admission is FREE, although we hope you will consider a $5.00 suggested donation to support your Roxy Regional Theatre.

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

[The Movie]

Friday, March 12th at 7:00pm

One quiet voice can ignite a revolution. Forest Whitaker leads an all-star cast as a White House butler who serves eight American presidents over three decades and finds his personal life deeply affected by the sweeping social changes — from the civil rights movement to Vietnam and beyond — he witnesses from his prestigious job. Also featuring Oprah Winfrey, John Cusack, Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard and Robin Williams, among others.

(Rated PG-13)

Tickets $5.00

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

[The Movie]

Friday, March 19th at 7:00pm

Sponsored by Waterdogs SCUBA & Safety, this visually spectacular computer-animated film adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ fable delivers a timeless message about the important of protecting the environment. In the walled city of Thneedville, where everything is artificial and even the air is a commodity, twelve-year-old Ted (Zac Efron) will do anything to find a real live Truffula tree in order to win the heart of Audrey (Taylor Swift), the girl of his dreams. As he embarks on his journey, Ted discovers the incredible story of the Lorax (Danny DeVito), a grumpy but charming creature who speaks for the trees, and the Once-ler (Ed Helms), who let greed overtake his respect for nature.

(Rated PG)

Admission is FREE, although we hope you will consider a $5.00 suggested donation to support your Roxy Regional Theatre.

Shutter Island

[The Movie]

Friday, March 26th at 7:00pm

In Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorses’ spine-chilling thriller, U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) investigates the disappearance of a murderer who escaped from a mental asylum located on an island currently in the path of a major hurricane. As the storm worsens and the puzzling, improbable clues multiply, Teddy soon suspects the doctors may be hiding facts from him and begins to doubt everything — his memory, his partner, even his own sanity.

(Rated R)

Tickets $5.00

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with local regulations, seating is limited to 50 people per showing and all patrons are required to wear facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth. Groups are limited to eight (8) guests and will be seated by staff members to ensure proper social distancing.

For additional information about the steps the Roxy Regional Theatre staff are taking and what we are asking of our patrons to limit the spread of this virus, please view our COVID-19 Precautions and Requirements.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org

