Marsha Blackburn: We Need Children Back in School

February 27, 2021
 

U.S. SenateWashington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn delivered a speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate and highlighted how the science proves schools can and must safely reopen.

“The Democrat effort to keep schools closed puts the interest of teacher unions above the needs of our students,” said Senator Blackburn.


