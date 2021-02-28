Austin Peay State University Baseball rallies to beat Army, 12-7

Cary, NC – Trailing by two runs entering the eighth inning, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team scored seven runs in the game’s final two frames to secure a 12-7 victory against Army, Sunday, at USA Baseball National Training Center’s Coleman Field.

Austin Peay State University (1-5) broke out offensively early with five runs in the first two innings to build a 5-0 lead.

Right fielder Jeremy Wagner provided the game’s first runs with his bases-loaded single to drive in center fielder Garrett Spain and first baseman John McDonald. Third baseman Gino Avros then scored on a double steal, extending the lead to 3-0 after one inning.

McDonald would extend the Govs lead in the second inning. His two-run double to left pushed left fielder TJ Foreman and Spain home for a quick 5-0 lead.

Army (2-4) battled back with the game’s next seven runs. Andy Giachin’s two-run single highlighted a three-run third inning. One inning later, second baseman Tim Simoes and shortstop Kevin Dubrule hit back-to-back doubles to drive in one of the frame’s two runs to tie the game, 5-5.

The Black Knights would take the lead with a run in the sixth and add a run in the seventh. Designated hitter Ross Frederick doubled in a run to give Army the lead in the fifth. Then center fielder Carter Macias’ sacrifice fly in the sixth extended the Army lead.

After a scoreless seventh inning for both teams, Austin Peay State University again broke out the bats to close the game. Shortstop Bobby Head tied the game again with a two-run home run in the eighth inning. Foreman followed with a triple and later scored on a wild pitch to give APSU the lead for good.

The Govs quickly loaded the bases in the ninth inning and methodically worked to score a pair of runs. Head delivered a bases-loaded RBI single for the inning’s first run. After Army cut down a run at home, Spain earned a four-pitch walk to push across a second run, setting the final score.

McDonald enjoyed a 3-for-5 outing with five RBI and a double. Head came off the bench to supply a 2-for-3, three RBI, two-run scored performance.

Reliever Tucker Weaver picked up the victory in his first appearance this season, providing two scoreless innings on the mound, allowing one hit. Nick Wellman picked up his first collegiate save, striking out two batters in the ninth.

Giachin led Army’s offense with a 2-for-5, two RBI day. Reliever Joel Rubin (0-1) was tagged for the loss after allowing three runs on three hits in 0.2 innings.

The Austin Peay State University baseball team returns to Clarksville and looks to open its home schedule with a 3:00pm, Tuesday contest against Lipscomb at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Sections

Topics