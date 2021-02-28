Austin Peay State University Softball loses to Ball State, defeats DePaul

Carbondale, IL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team’s Kelsey Gross was a one-person wrecking crew for the Governors versus DePaul, Saturday night at the Coach B Classic in Carbondale, IL, as she threw a one-hit shutout as well as hit a three-run homer in the Govs 5-0 victory, following a tough 5-3 loss to Ball State in the morning.

Game 1

Ball State 5, Austin Peay 3

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Ball State 3 0 1 0 1 0 0 5 11 2 Austin Peay 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 3 1

W: MORIO, Tieghan (1-1) L: MULLINS, Harley (1-2) S: JONES, Deborah (1)

Austin Peay fell behind right from the get-go, as the Cardinals jumped on the Govs by scoring three runs on five first-inning hits.

Ball State would extend its lead to 4-0 with an unearned run in the top of the third inning, before the Govs picked up its first run of the day in the bottom of the inning.

Bailey Shorter would reach on a one-out error by Ball State, getting to second base, and scoring when Brooke Pfefferle – who had singled – was caught in a run down.

The Cardinals would score one final run in the top of the fifth, with the Govs answering back with their final run of the game in the bottom of the inning, as Lexi Osowski singled in Shorter.

Harley Mullins (1-2) took the loss going the first five innings, while Kelsey Gross came in and pitched two shutout innings to close out the game.

Game 2

Austin Peay 5, DePaul 0

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Austin Peay 3 0 0 0 2 0 0 5 8 0 DePaul 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1

W: GROSS, Kelsey (2-0) L: GOMEZ, Julyana (1-2)

Gross made her presence felt early for the Govs versus DePaul, as the senior blasted her first home run of the year, a three-run shot over the left-center field fence, to give Austin Peay a quick 3-0 lead over the Big East Conference member.

Those three runs also turned out to be more than enough runs for the senior, with Gross only allowing the Blue Demons two total base runners, one on a fourth inning bunt single and the other on a fifth inning walk, while striking out a career single-game high 13.

The Govs other two runs were scored in the top of the fifth, with Kelsey Gray opening the inning by drawing a walk, move to third on a double by Shorter, then score on a single by Pfefferle.

Osowski would follow with another RBI single for the 5-0 final margin.

Inside the Boxscore

The 5-0 shutout versus DePaul by Kelsey Gross was her fourth career shutout.

The 13 strikeouts by Gross broke her old high-water mark of 10 strikeouts versus Saint Louis, set back on March 10, 2017.

The one-hitter versus DePaul was the first by APSU since Morgan Rackel and Kelly Mardones combined to one hit Morehead State, on April 26th, 2019.

The 13 strikeouts by Gross were the most by a Govs pitcher since former APSU standout Morgan Rackel struck out 16 versus McNeese on February 23rd, 2009.

The last 13-strikeout game by an Austin Peay State University pitcher came on March 10th, 2007, when Natasha Anderson struck out a baker’s dozen versus Mississippi Valley.

The shutout by the Govs was their first since May 9th, 2019 when they recorded a 3-0 shutout win over Murray State in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

Catcher Brett Jackson recorded a career single-game high 14 putouts.

Austin Peay State University only needed one assist in totaling their 21 putouts versus DePaul.

The win over DePaul was Kassie Stanfill‘s 50th as a head coach.

APSU coach Kassie Stanfill statements

On Gross’ big day

“Kelsey was outstanding today, both at the plate and in the circle.

“First, giving the team the lead with the home run and then her presence in the circle today. Her command and location of her pitches was tremendous out there today.”

Next Up For Austin Peay State University Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team will conclude play in the classic on Sunday, facing host Southern Illinois at 12:15pm, followed by a 2:30pm matchup versus Saint Louis.

