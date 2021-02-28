|
Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flood Watch until late Sunday night
Sunday, February 28th, 2021
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee from this morning until late Sunday night.
Additional rainfall today and tonight will cause excessive rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches, with local spots receiving 2+ inches.
Already saturated grounds and heavy rainfall will cause excess runoff and flooding issues in the Watch area.
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.
1 to 2+ inches of rain is again expected today. Falling on already saturated grounds, there is a moderate flood threat at least through tonight.
Isolated strong to severe storms are also possible late this afternoon and early tonight. Damaging straight line wind is the main threat but isolated tornadoes are also possible.
Several rivers will likely remain elevated through much of the week.
Counties Affected
Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.
