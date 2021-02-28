Clarksville-Montgomery County under Tornado Watch until 10:00pm

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and the surrounding area.

At 6:23pm CT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles south of Clarksville, moving east at 55 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include: Springfield, Ashland City, Clarksville, Coopertown, Pleasant View, Adams, Cedar Hill, Cheatham Dam and Cunningham.

This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 12 and 28.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 10:00pm CT for Middle Tennessee.

Counties Affected

Robertson County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, and Montgomery County.

