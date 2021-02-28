Leading Through Black Excellence by APSU: Shelia Bryant

Clarksville, TN – “Sometimes, I feel discriminated against, but it does not make me angry. It merely astonishes me. How can any deny themselves the pleasure of my company? It’s beyond me.” Those powerful words were spoken by the incomparable Zora Neale Hurston, who has left her mark on society. We would like to recognize one of our own who has also made an impact on APSU’s campus – Shelia Bryant.

Bryant is a legend at APSU! Her work at Austin Peay State University spans 30 years, and she has served in a variety of roles, including the University Registrar, as well as her current position as the Director of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action.

She is also the Title VI Coordinator, Deputy Title IX Coordinator and ADA Compliance Coordinator. Bryant’s career at APSU has positively impacted the APSU community in a wide variety of ways.

She served on numerous University committees and facilitated numerous trainings for faculty and staff. She has consistently been an active member of professional organizations as she has worked to sharpen her skills within every role she has taken on over the years. She currently serves as the parliamentarian for the African American Employee Council and is a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Her commitment to the University and student success is evident in her active role on various committees to improve operations and the student experience.

Bryant exudes professionalism and has served as a role model and mentor, not only for her subordinates, but for students. In addition to her normal duties and responsibilities, she has taught PASS (Promoting Academic Student Success), a course designed to assist students with becoming academically successful. Bryant is the epitome of someone who cares about the students and the University.

Her current position impacts every area of the University, and she handles each of her multiple tasks with a sense of grace, kindness and humility. She is able to help educate every entity on campus on best practices related to EEO, ADA, Title VI, Title IX, Affirmative Action and so much more. It’s because of this approach to these sometimes complex topics that she is well-respected across campus.

Bryant is a role model for everyone at APSU. She treats everyone equally and it’s through that lens that she models for others how we should all approach our work with each other on campus. We salute you, Shelia Bryant, for all that you have done, the legacy you have left and the pleasure it has been to serve alongside you.

Leading Through Black Excellence is a new Black History Month series, presented by the Austin Peay State University African American Employee Council. Throughout February, we will highlight examples of “Leading Through Black Excellence,” both on and off our campus. Individuals and organizations were nominated, and we are pleased to share their incredible stories through this new venture. For more information, please visit our website. www.apsu.edu/aaec.

