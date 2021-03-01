Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf moves up at Southern Invitational

Lake Worth, FL – It was certainly a tale of two rounds for Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf during the first day of the Southern Invitational, Monday.

Over the first 18 holes, no Gov shot lower than senior Austin Lancaster’s 75; in the second round, Austin Peay State University’s 295 was a top-five round and hopefully an indication of things to come in Tuesday’s final round.

The biggest round of the day belonged to senior Alex Vegh, who equaled his career-low with a 66 on his second loop of the day.

He opened the round with back-to-back birdies en route to a front-nine 32; he’ll begin Tuesday tied for 18th overall, five shots off the overall lead.

Senior Michael Busse (76-74) and Lancaster (75-76) were solid befitting their status as seniors; both are comfortably inside the top-50. One bad hole in each round upended Chase Korte’s day; take away those two holes and he would be eying a top-20 finish of his own tomorrow.

Junior Micah Knisley will look to stay away from the big number on Tuesday; his seven birdies are tied with Vegh for the team-high and his 4.38 average on par-5 holes is the second-best mark in the field but a five-hole stretch of the second round saw him go eight-over; remove that and he’s right with Busse and Lancaster.

Austin Peay State University men’s golf team will begin Tuesday’s final round on Hole No. 10 at 7:42am CT.

